Through the government's efforts, India will produce good results in future Olympics, says Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Kumar

Deepak Kumar

New Delhi, 10 February 2020: Asian Games silver medallist shooter Deepak Kumar lauded the Indian government's effort to improve the sporting culture in India. Through various initiatives in the last few years, the government has unearthed many talented sportspersons in the country. Kumar expressed that with continued efforts from the government, India will produce much better results in the future Olympic Games.

"The Indian government thought about the fact that why couldn't the Indian contingent perform to its potential at the Rio Olympics. So now the government is trying to inculcate a competitive mindset in our athletes. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme has been a great scheme for athletes in India. With continued efforts from the government, the Indian athletes will produce better results in the future Olympic Games," said the 32-year-old.

After successfully carrying out three editions of the Khelo India Youth Games, the Indian government has decided to conduct the Khelo India University Games. The first edition is being organized by the Government of Odisha in association with the Sports Authority of India, Association of Indian Universities, National Sports Federation and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and participating universities from February 22 to March 1, 2020. Kumar said that the university-level students have a good chance of showcasing their talent at the Khelo India University Games.

"The Indian government is making a lot of effort to improve sports in India and all of their initiatives like the Khelo India Youth Games have produced great results. The government has provided a platform for athletes at all levels to showcase their talent. So through the Khelo India University Games, the university students in India now have a chance to show their skills as well," said the shooter.

Kumar added that we will get to witness shooters with much more maturity at the university-level, which will be a great addition to the already brilliant Indian shooting contingent.

"The junior shooters in India are doing extremely well in various competitions. If our junior athletes are doing so well, then we will find athletes with even more maturity at the university-level through the Khelo India University Games," said the 32-year-old.

Kumar, who secured an Olympic quota for India in the 10m air rifle event at the Asian Championships last year, is expecting a great result from the Indian shooting contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I have secured an Olympic quota for India in the 10m air rifle event. I booked the berth for my country after I clinched bronze at the Asian Championships last year. However, my place in the Indian shooting contingent isn't confirmed yet. The Olympic team will be decided in a few months. I feel that I have a 99.99 percent chance of making it to the team since I have produced good results. India has finished number one in all of the shooting World Cups in 2019. So, I am expecting a great result from the Indian shooting contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," signed off Kumar.