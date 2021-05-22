Can Indian shooters make Tokyo Olympics an unforgettable bonanza?

With the IOC indirectly approving the Tokyo Olympics, now is the time to make it count. Most of those who wish to participate will now eagerly want to give it their best. This includes India, for whom Tokyo 2021 is make or break. This holds true especially for Indian shooters, who had a dismal showing at Rio 2016.

Despite sending one of the finest teams to Rio, Team India returned empty handed from shooting. Apart from Jitu Rai and Abhinav Bindra, none of the others could even manage to make it to the final 8.

However, with an entirely young batch with no previous experience, the time is ripe. The current batch is the largest contingent from India to represent the nation at any Tokyo Olympics. With someone as young as Saurabh Chaudhary, who is just 19, and someone as experienced as Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who is above 45 years, Team India has the right mixture of youth and experience.

The following Indians have made the cut to the Tokyo Olympics in shooting, irrespective of gender -

1) Angad Vir Singh Bajwa [Men's Skeet]

2) Mairaj Ahmad Khan [Men's Skeet]

3) Sergeant Deepak Kumar, IAF [Men's 10 m. Air Rifle]

4) Divyansh Singh Panwar [Men's 10 m. Air Rifle]

5) Master Chief Petty Officer [Men's 50 m. Rifle 3 Positions]

6) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar [Men's 50 m. Rifle 3 Positions]

7) Abhishek Varma [Men's 10 m. Air Pistol]

8) Saurabh Chaudhary [Men's 10 m. Air Pistol]

9) Manu Bhaker [Women's 10 m. Air Pistol and Women's 25 m. Pistol]

10) Yashaswini Deswal [Women's 10 m. Air Pistol]

11) Apurvi Chandela [Women's 10 m. Air Rifle]

12) Elavenil Valarivan [Women's 10 m. Air Rifle]

13) Rahi Sarnobat [Women's 25 m. Pistol]

14) Anjum Moudgil [Women's 50 m. Rifle 3 Positions]

15) Tejaswini Sawant [Women's 50 m. Rifle 3 Positions]

