Tokyo Olympics 2020: The shooting team is all set to give their best at the upcoming games

Manu Bhaker

What's the story?

This is the first time in the history of Indian shooting that the maximum quotas have been allotted from the world cups. This according to the junior rifle team coach Sima Shurur gives high hopes for the 15-member shooting delegation to bring back home an Olympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In case you didn’t know

Five quota places were bagged by India from the 14th Asian shooting championship in Qatar, two from the world championships, which were held at South Korea, and the remaining eight from the world cups. The number of 15 shooters is the highest ever who are going to take part in the Olympics, breaking the 2016 Rio Olympic record of 12 participants.

Heart of the matter

The 15 member strong shooting contingent are always on their toes and are prepared to face the pressure of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Shirur was quoted as saying

“On a given day , each one can bring home a medal. Most satisfying is that this time around, most of the quotas have come about in the world cups and not just the continental championships.”

What’s next?

The young and competitive team of shooters especially with the talented stars like saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker have a great potential of winning an Olympic medal. They possess everything that one needs to perform at the highest level.