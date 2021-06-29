Tokyo Olympics 2021: Manu Bhaker announces break from social media to focus on preparation

India's star shooter Manu Bhaker has announced that she will be switching off her social media accounts. The 19-year-old has not quit permanently but will only take a break from social media until the end of the Olympics. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist has taken this decision to channelize all her energies to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

In a Twitter post where she made the announcement, Manu Bhaker wrote:

"As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till the end of Olympics. I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country. See you all soon!"

As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till end of Olympics. I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country. See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/X6ZbjSotQ2 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) June 29, 2021

Within just an hour of the tweet, hundreds of fans poured in with their wishes for the Olympic-bound shooter. Many fans wished Manu Bhaker all the best for the quadrennial extravaganza. Boxer Manju Rani and official spokesperson of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, were also among the well-wishers.

Manu Bhaker's chance to stamp her authority at the Olympics

Manu Bhaker will be looking to make a great impression at her maiden Olympics. The Haryana-born shooter has won many laurels for the country in the past few years. She holds six ISSF World Cup gold medals and also topped the podium in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.

Most recently, Bhaker won a silver medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, along with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. However, she had a forgettable outing in the final of the women's 25m pistol event as she finished seventh out of eight shooters. Her compatriot Rahi Sarnobat bagged gold in this event.

Manu Bhaker will be the only Indian shooter to represent India in three shooting events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She will be carrying the nation's hopes in 10m air pistol mixed team, women's 25m sports pistol, and women's 10m air pistol events. With this, the youngster has the opportunity to stamp her authority and bring India multiple Olympic medals from shooting.

India's last Olympic medals in shooting came in the 2012 edition, where Vijay Kumar won silver in men's 25 rapid fire pistol while Gagan Narang grabbed bronze in men's 10m air rifle.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee