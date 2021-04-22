Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian shooters Abhishek, Yashaswini, and Elavenil dominate world rankings 

11 out of 15 shooters in the Indian Shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics are currently in the world's Top-10 ranks, with 3 of them dominating the world's top positions.

The Indian shooting team produced an exceptional performance at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, putting together a historic win of 30 medals.

Shooting has become India's most rewarding sport at the Summer Olympics after Abhinav Bindra's gold at the 2008 Olympics. As per Gracenote Sports forecast, the Indian shooting contingent will grab eight medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The depth within the Indian shooting contingent is phenomenal. Strong domination has been portrayed across all shooting disciplines: rifle, pistol, and shotgun.

Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini - the top pistol shooters in the world

10m air pistol shooters Yashaswini Singh and Abhishek Verma are dominating the world's top positions at their event. Yashaswini had a gold rush at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. She clinched the gold medal by defeating her fancied counterpart Manu Bhaker and Olympian Viktoria Chaika.

Abhishek Verma clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol men's category at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. Following his stellar performance, he climbed up from 2nd to 1st in the world rankings.

Congratulations to #YashaswiniDeswal @abhishek_70007 on becoming World no 1 with gold & bronze at the @issf_shooting World Cup and in Women’s 10m Air Rifle @elavalarivan retains no 1 ranking. https://t.co/uYX9B9IdGo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2021

The duo of Yashaswini and Abhishek Verma settled for the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The world's top pistol shooters will be paired up again at the Tokyo Olympics for the mixed team event.

Elavenil and Chinki Yadav ranked at the world's first position

Advertisement

Elavenil Valarivan retained her world's top ranking in the 10m air rifle women's event, following her gold medal win in the mixed event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup.

With her consistent performances at international level, she was included in the Tokyo Olympics team. She is the only member without any quota.

The 21-year-old will pair up with Divyansh Singh Panwar to compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The biggest mover in the ISSF world rankings was Chinki Yadav. The 25m pistol shooter climbed from the world's 28th rank to 1st. She clinched two gold medals at the 2021 ISSF World Cup.

Chinki couldn't make the cut for the 25m pistol team for the Tokyo Olympics. However, she has been kept on reserve for the event. Manu Bahker and Rahi Sarnobat have made it to the final team.

Also read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/shooting/shooter-elavenil-valarivan-s-consistent-performance-secured-berth-tokyo-olympics-2021

Shooting stars Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary at world's second position

The young duo of Manu and Saurabh are among India's favorite shooters. They have smashed many world records since 2018. Currently ranked at the world's second position, they are potential medalists for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the individual 10m air pistol event, both secured silver medals at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. Manu and Saurabh have already proved themselves as top shooters at many international events. Tokyo Olympics will be their maiden Summer Olympic games.

The duo has been dominating the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cups. They are most likely to clinch the gold medal in the mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

Bhaker will be the only Indian shooter participating across three events and two disciplines: 10m air pistol women,10m air pistol mixed team, and 25m pistol women event.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian shooters in top 5

Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m air rifle men), Aishwary Pratap Singh (50m rifle, 3positions men), and Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol women) are currently 2nd in the world rankings in their respective events.

All three of them had a successful run at the 2021 ISSF World Cup.

Divyansh Singh Panwar - Bronze medal (10m air rifle men), Gold medal(10m air rifle mixed team).

Aishwary Pratap Singh - Gold medal (50m rifle, 3positions men), Bronze medal (50m rifle, 3positions mixed team).

Rahi Sarnobat- Silver medal(25m pistol women), Gold medal(25m pistol team women).

Anjum Moudgil is currently at the world's 3rd rank in the 10m air rifle event. Moudgil will be competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions and 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Golden chance for youngsters to shine at Tokyo Olympics

The introduction of mixed events in the shooting sport has increased India's probability of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four Indian teams will compete in the 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol mixed team events. These youngsters have a real shot at winning their maiden Olympic medals.

Advertisement

10m air pistol mixed event teams: Saurabh Chaudhary (2) and Manu Bhaker (2); Yashaswini Singh (1) and Abhishek Verma(1).

10m air rifle mixed event teams: Divyansh Singh (2) and Elavenil Valarivan (1); Deepak Kumar (11) and Anjum Moudgil (3).

* () denotes ISSF World rankings

Also read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/shooting/news-tokyo-olympics-2021-will-best-olympic-games-london-olympics-says-mairaj-ahmad-khan?ref=homepage