Tokyo Olympics: Why is no one talking about Apurvi Chandela?

Apurvi Chandela has been a regular on the rifle shooting circuits for a long time now. She has featured in many top international competitions as well. Heading into her second Olympic campaign in Tokyo, the Rajasthani shooter is an important part of the Indian contingent.

Chandela's experience will be vital for a relatively young team that consists of shooters like Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and Manu Bhaker. Here's more on that and Apurvi Chandela's journey to being a veteran rifle shooter.

Apurvi Chandela and her early days

Apurvi Chandela had aspirations of being a sports journalist. However, Abhinav Bindra's gold medal in Beijing made her take up shooting. Since then, there has been no looking back for Apurvi Chandela. She bagged her first gold at the Nationals in 2012. Since then, she has risen steadily.

Apurvi Chandela and her rise to the top

Apurvi Chandela announced herself on the global stage with gold at the Commonwealth games 2014. A year later, she bagged her first medal at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon. She won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games with her mixed event partner Rakesh Manpat.

2019 was the year of reckoning for Apurvi Chandela. She won 2 individual gold and 2 mixed team medals at the ISSF World Cups. With unmatched dominance, she recorded 252.9 in the finals at New Delhi, setting a new world record. Interestingly, the ace shooter's mark is 0.1 points better than the men's record set by China's Yu Haonan at the 2019 World Cup.

What can be expected from Apurvi Chandela at the Tokyo Olympics?

Apurvi Chandela is definitely one of the Indian Olympians to watch out for. The rifle shooter knows how to handle the pressure at the Olympics. Her experience will be helpful for the youngsters in the team as well.

Chandela has not had a great 2021. But she showed glimpses of brilliance in Osijek, Croatia. Though she couldn't win a medal, the performance could signal a resurgence. If she replicates 2019 and gets back to her best, India can definitely expect a medal from Apurvi Chandela.

Edited by SANJAY K K