5 junior Indian shooters who can dominate the shooting world in the future

Shooting as a sport has seen an unprecedented rise in the recent times in India. The participation in the sport has increased manifold in the ground level, and as a result of that, the Indian junior shooters are beginning to dominate the world stage.

In the recently concluded Junior shooting World cup held at Suhl, Germany (June 22 to 29), India dominated every other country including China, the toppers at the previous versions of the world cup.

Among these young talents, some have already started winning medals in the senior category. The most notable among the young bunch, who are most likely to bring India laurels in the future are:

#1 Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker chose shooting just a couple of years ago. She is just 16 at the moment and has already made a world record by scoring 242.5 points in the Women's Junior 10m Air Pistol Finals.

Manu competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 10m Air Pistol category and won the prestigious Gold medal. She won it with an all-time game record in both the Qualifications (388) and the Finals(240.9). The event included participants from the top sporting countries like Australia, England, Canada and others.

Manu had won her first senior title at the World Cup held at Guadalajara, Mexico in March 2018, it announced her entry to the larger and tougher stage.

As per her coach Jaspal Rana, she is very tough mentally and that makes her a strong contender in the finals, where coping pressure is as important as the skill.

#2 Anish Bhanwala

The 15 year old from Haryana has already won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category, where he competed against shooters almost twice his age and still managed to create a commonwealth games finals record with the score of 30. He is the youngest Indian ever to win a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

He had previously made a junior world record in 2017 at the event held in Suhl, Germany.

He is just 15 and has lot of scope for further improvement. The early exposure to the international stage has only strengthened him further.

