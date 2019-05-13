Top new features of PUBG Mobile Season 7 & 0.12.5 Update

So PUBG Mobile season 7 is just around the corner. And the players are very excited to know what PUBG Mobile has for them in its treasury. The Royal Pass Season 7 is also arriving with the latest 0.12.5 update and it is going to be fun. This season is going to have more rewards and much more interesting updates on it. In this article, we shortlist all the major top New features Of PUBG Mobile Season 7.

#1 Parachute trail

In 0.12.5 update players will get Parachute trail. In this, whenever a player will jump out of the plane, a colourful trail will follow him. It will be very fun to see it live when Season 7 starts from 17 May 2019. The airplane is also expected to have some beautiful effects while flying over different maps.

#2 Beard look

Another major update in Season 7 of PUBG Mobile is the Beard look. In this the player will get the option to have a beard for their male avatar.

Though it might be available to only players who will be buying Season 7 Royal Pass. As PUBG Mobile is not going to give this amazing feature for free. So it might be available for Season 7 Royal Pass holders. But the beard look is one of the best avatars looks in the game.

#3 Companion

Now in this update players will finally get to see the companion feature. It was going to be made available in the last update, but for some reasons PUBG Mobile delayed it. But now in this 0.12.5 update, we will get to see the companion feature.

The companion has various different levels of it which will be unlocked by a special item. As you unlock more levels, more emotes for the companion will also become available. Players will also be able to change the name of their companion with the help of some rename cards. But the default name of the companion is Falcon, which sounds pretty good as the companion is a falcon.

#4 Reward system

Now in this update players will also be able to get some amazing items by watching videos. PUBG Mobile will send you various rewards every time a player watches a video. Though there are only 3 videos available to watch per day. It is expected that some create coupons will be rewarded for watching videos on the reward section.

#5 Update size 400-500mb with no maintenance break

Another major thing about 0.12.5 update is that the game is not going to get a 'Maintenance Break'. As the update will be provided in-game. It will have a size of around 400-600 MB. Hence the update is not going to be available on Play Store and will be available for download from 17th May as soon as the update gets pushed throughout the server.

Other features

Other major features of 0.12.5 are new rewards for Season 7 Royal Pass. Also, some major glitches like Single Tap glitch are also going to be getting fixed. New daily challenges are also going to be getting introduced in the game.