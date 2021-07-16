State-wise division: Where do India's shooters for the Tokyo Olympics come from?

The Indian shooting contingent will begin their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on 24th July 2021. The country will be sending a strong shooting team to the quadrennial extravaganza, boasting of several medalists at international shooting events.

The 15-member Indian shooting team is the second-largest Indian contingent after hockey (which has 16 players each in the men's and women's teams). Most shooters belong from different Indian states. The 15 shooters heading to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 hail from eight different states.

Considering their success on the global stage in recent years, Indian shooters are expected to hog the spotlight at the quadrennial event in Japan. Shooting is definitely one of the medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On that note, let's take a look at which states the Indian shooters for the Tokyo Olympics come from.

Haryana:

The state of Haryana has produced 12 Indian shooters so far. Out of which, four shooters will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Abhishek Verma.

Sanjeev Rajput is the most experienced among the Haryana shooters heading to the quadrennial event in Japan. The Rohtak shooter and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist will feature in the 50m rifle 3 positions at the Tokyo Olympics. He previously represented India at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will make their Olympic debuts this month. Manu will feature in the 10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team, while Abhishek and Yashaswini will compete in 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events.

Maharashtra:

Two shooters from the state of Maharashtra will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Rahi Sarnobat and Tejaswini Sawant. Both shooters will make their Summer Games debut at the quadrennial event in Japan.

Rahi Sarnobat and Tejaswini Sawant are both natives of Kolhapur. The former will feature in the women's 25m pistol, while the latter will compete in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions.

Rahi Sarnobat is one of the medal hopefuls for India in shooting. The 30-year-old won the gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. Tejaswini Sawant, who booked her Tokyo Olympic berth at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships, has only one ISSF World Cup bronze medal under her belt.

Punjab:

The state of Punjab will have two shooters representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Anjum Moudgil and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa. Both shooters will make their first Olympic appearance at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan this month.

Anjum Moudgil and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa hail from Chandigarh. Anjum will feature in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions and the 10m air rifle mixed team and Angad will compete in the men's skeet.

Anjum Moudgil booked her Tokyo Olympic berth after winning the silver medal at the 2019 World Shooting Championships, while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa won the Olympic quota by winning the gold medal at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships.

Uttar Pradesh:

Two shooters from the state of Uttar Pradesh will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Saurabh Chaudhary and Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Mairaj Ahmad Khan will appear at his second Summer Games after the 2016 Rio Olympics, while it will be the Olympic debut for Saurabh Chaudhary at the quadrennial event in Japan.

Saurabh Chaudhary is a native of Meerut and Mairaj Ahmad Khan is from Bulandshahr. Saurabh, one of India's strong medal hopefuls, will feature in 10m air pistol individual and mixed team event, while Mairaj will compete in the men's skeet event.

Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning the 10m air pistol event on the team's selection trials, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan booked his Olympic berth after winning a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships.

Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning the 10m air pistol event on the team's selection trials, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan booked his Olympic berth after winning a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan will have two shooters representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar. Both shooters are set to make their Summer Games debut at the quadrennial event in Japan this month.

Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar are natives of Jaipur. The former will feature in the women's 10m air rifle, while the latter will compete in the 10m air rifle individual and mixed team events. Divyansh is considered one of the medal hopefuls for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Divyansh Singh Panwar secured his Olympic berth by winning a silver medal in the 10m air rifle individual event at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in China, while Apurvi Chandela qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth at the 2018 ISSF World Championships.

Gujarat:

Elavenil Valirivan will be the only Indian shooter from Gujarat who will be representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 21-year-old, hailing from Ahmedabad, will appear in her debut Summer Games at the quadrennial event in Japan this month.

Elavenil Valirivan will feature in the 10m air rifle individual and mixed team. She first shot to fame after winning the gold medal at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former ISSF World junior champion was selected to represent India in the 10m air rifle due to her consistent performances.

Elavenil Valirivan is one of the bigger medal hopes for India in shooting.

Thank you @narendramodi sir, I am grateful to be part of the talent identification process which gave me opportunity to pursue sport while studying at #Sanskardham Thankyou for the words of encouragement, need blessings of the entire country..will give our best at #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/FNEQIfb0mX — Elavenil Valarivan (@elavalarivan) July 13, 2021

Madhya Pradesh:

The state of Madhya Pradesh will have one shooter representing India at at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. The 20-year-old, hailing from Ratanpur, will feature in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the quadrennial event in Japan.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar first shot into the limelight after winning the gold medal at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup. He qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, Aishwary clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

Delhi:

Deepak Kumar will be the only shooter from Delhi who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian Air Force officer will make his Summer Games debut at the quadrennial event in Japan.

Deepak Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle individual and mixed team events. The 2018 Asian Games silver medalist booked his Olympic berth at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle individual at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships

