Which colour represents Asia in the Olympic rings? Explaining the logo's history

The Olympic rings hold a lot of importance and during the games, the rings are seen in the flags as well as the medals. They also represent the spirit of Olympianism and add plenty of meaning to the games. But what is the history behind it and the significance of the Olympic rings?

The Olympic rings signify the union of the five continents that participate in the games. The accompanying white background stands for those nations that are not part of the games. We see the colors blue, yellow, black, green and red in this logo.

Blue stands for Europe, red represents the Americas, green stands for Oceania, black represents Africa and yellow stands for Asia. From left to right, the Olympic rings logo goes has the blue, black and red rings on top, and the yellow and green ones at the bottom.

Rule 8 of the Olympic charter states that:

"The Olympic symbol symbol expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic games."

History of the Olympic Rings

The official Olympic rings were first introduced by Pierre De Coubertin in 1913. The design was pretty simple, and had five rings against a white background. Coubertin selected the colors blue, yellow, green, red and black, one color for each ring, interlaced against each other. This design was approved by the members of the IOC, and the rings were used for the first time in 1920 at the Antwerp Olympics.

In 1957, the IOC made some changes to Coubertin's original design and tweaked it a little. Later in 1986, another significant change was made as the IOC Graphic Standards decided to add spaces to the already existing design. Till date, there have been seven official versions of the Olympic rings.

In 2010, the IOC members decided to implement Coubertin's official Olympic rings design after accommodating the aforementioned changes. This has since been a constant presence in all the Games.

