Who is Abhishek Verma? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Abhishek Verma is an Indian shooter. He was born on August 1st, 1989. He hails from Panipat, Haryana. Abhishek's father is a former Haryana Session Court Judge. Abhishek Verma took up shooting as a hobby. Action movies were the reason behind his growing love for shooting.

Abhishek holds a bachelor’s degree in technology and while pursuing a degree in law, he first learned about shooting. In 2017, when he started taking shooting seriously, he moved to Eklavya Sports Shooting Academy in Gurugram to focus on the game shooting seriously.

Abhishek Verma’s breakthrough came in 2018. He won a silver medal in the Kerala Shooting Nationals and ended up in 12th place in an open event. After this event he climbed up the national-level rankings.

He received an international breakthrough after he won the Bronze medal in a 10m air pistol at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Abhishek then went on to win a silver medal at the ISSF World Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea and booked his berth for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Later, he won another gold medal in a 10m air pistol at the same event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Abhishek Verma's Biography

Date of Birth: 1st August, 1989 (31 years)

Birth Place: Panipat, Haryana

Sport/Event(s): 10m air pistol

Current World Ranking: 3

Abhishek Verma's achievements

-2018 Jakarta Palembang Men's 10 m air pistol bronze medallist

-2018 World Championships 10 m team air pistol silver medallist

-2019 World Cup Beijing10 m air pistol gold medallist

-2019 Rio de Janeiro 10m air pistol gold medallist

-2019 Rio de Janeiro 10m air pistol mixed team gold medallist

-2021 New Delhi 10m air pistol men's team gold medallist

-2021 New Delhi 10m air pistol individual bronze medallist

-2021 New Delhi 10m air pistol mix team bronze medallist

-2019 Asian Shooting Championships 10 m air pistol mixed team gold medallist

-2019 Doha 10 m air pistol men's team bronze medallist

