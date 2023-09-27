Who is Anant Jeet Naruka? Know all about the Asian Games Silver Medalist 

Anant Jeet Naruka had a day to remember after he won the silver medal in the men’s skeet event in shooting on Wednesday, September 27 in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Naruka, once, had a chance to clinch gold, but he missed a couple of shots in the dying stages of the match to finish second. Abdullah Alrashidi from Kuwait bagged the gold medal and finished on top of the podium after a perfect 60/60. The 60-year-old Alrashidi, who is also a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, also made a world record.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naruka also won the bronze medal while partnering Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Khangura Gurjaot Singh in the men’s skeet team event.

Anant Jeet Naruka keeps raising the bar in Asian Games 2023

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Naruka plied his trade under personal coach Dalpat Singh and national coach Pietro Genga. Eight years ago in 2015, Naruka finished on top of the podium in the Asian Shooting Championship that took place in Kuwait.

He won the gold medal in the junior men’s skeet event along with Bajwa and Arjun Mann. Naruka studied in class 12 at that time, but already showed signs of shining in the sport of shooting.

In 2019, Naruka hogged the headlines in the shotgun trials at the Jagatpura shooting range after he shot a perfect 75 out of 75. He performed well to the extent that he left behind Meraz Khan, a former Olympian and world champion.

Back in November 2021, the 25-year-old helped Rajasthan win the bronze medal in the in the 64th National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC) in Bhopal. He partnered Darshna Rathore.

After his performance in the Asian Games, expectations will be higher from Anant Jeet Naruka. It remains to be seen if he can do well in other major tournaments like the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.