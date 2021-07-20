Who is Anjum Moudgil? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Olympic performances

Anjum Moudgil is an Indian shooter hailing from the city of Chandigarh. She specializes in the 10m air rifle event. However, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Moudgil will compete in the 50m rifle 3 positions event and the 10m air rifle mixed team events. In this article, we take a closer look at Anjum Moudgil.

When was Anjum Moudgil born?

Anjum Moudgil was born on January 5, 1994 in the Indian union territory of Chandigarh. Moudgil completed her schooling and college education from Chandigarh and took up shooting as a sport during her time at the DAV College. Anjum Moudgil also likes to paint in her free time.

Medals and Achievements

In 2018, Moudgil became the first Indian shooter to secure a place at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when she won a silver medal at the 2018 ISSF World Championship in Changwon in the 10m air rifle category.

In 2018, Moudgil won another silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, this time in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. In the qualifying round, Moudgil broke the CWG record with a score of 589.

In the same event - 50m rifle 3 positions - Moudgil also secured a silver at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalaraja.

Moudgil has also won medals for India in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In 2019, she bagged two gold medals at the ISSF World Cups in Munich and Beijing.

Earnings

Anjum Moudgil is employed with Punjab Police.

She earned a reward of Rs 50,00,000 from the Punjab government for her silver medal win at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Moudgil is supported by the GoSports Foundation.

Olympics performances

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be Moudgil's first appearance at an Olympics, where she will compete in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. This event requires a shooter to shoot the target from 50m away in three different positions - kneeling, prone and standing.

Thank you everyone for your best wishes for #Tokyo2021 . So proud and congratulations to the fellow team members selected by our federation and now its time to get stronger each day !! Everyone is working damn hard to give their best shot .. Respect🙌🏼 https://t.co/CqIQrf68xz — . (@anjum_moudgil) April 5, 2021

Anjum Moudgil will be in action on 27th July in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, and on 31st July in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Also read - Who is Manu Bhaker? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Olympic performances

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava