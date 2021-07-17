Who is Apurvi Chandela? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Olympic performances

Apurvi Chandela is an Indian shooter from Jaipur, Rajasthan, who plies her trade in the 10m air rifle category. Chandela, an Arjuna Award winner, is currently ranked No. 11 in the world and will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In this article, we find out more about the 28-year-old.

When was Apurvi Chandela born?

Chandela was born on January 4, 1993 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her father is a hotelier and her mother is a former basketball player. Chandela wanted to become a sports journalist but after watching Abhinav Bindra clinch gold for India in shooting at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, she decided to take up the sport of shooting.

Medals and Achievements

Apurvi Chandela started competing professionally in 2008. In the initial years of her career, Chandela made a name for herself at the national level. She won a gold medal at the 2012 National Shooting Championship in New Delhi.

Chandela burst into the limelight in 2014 after securing a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, scoring 206.7 in the final. She also set the Games record at this event. The following year, at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Chandela managed a bronze medal and secured a place at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Unfortunately, Chandela had a forgettable outing at the Olympics, where she managed to finish in 34th position out of 51 shooters.

However, she came back strong after the Rio disappointment and managed a bronze medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

But Apurvi Chandela's best season as a professional came in 2019. The shooter from Rajasthan won gold medals at the ISSF World Cups in Munich and New Delhi. She even set a world record with a score of 252.9 at the World Cup in New Delhi. These performances lifted her to the World No. 1 rank.

Earnings

Apurvi Chandela is part of the Government of India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which aims to provide support for India's prospective medal contenders. As part of this scheme, Chandela earns Rs 50,000 per month.

She received a reward of Rs 15,00,000 from the Rajasthan government for her gold medal win at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Chandela also received a scholarship worth $12,800 from the IOC before the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Olympics record

Apurvi Chandela had a disappointing outing in Rio. She managed a poor finish in 34th place out of 51 competitors. However, the 28-year-old moved on from the disappointment and said that the Games were a learning experience which she used to push herself to an even better level.

Her recent performances have been a testament to the fact that Chandela means business this time around. Needless to say, India will have high hopes from Chandela in Tokyo.

Apurvi Chandela will be in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on the 24th of July.

