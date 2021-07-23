Who is Divyansh Singh Panwar? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Divyansh Singh Panwar is an Indian 10m air rifle shooter. He was born to a doctor and a nurse in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He began shooting at the age of 12 and joined the Jangpura shooting range in Jaipur.

Later, worried by his PUBG addiction, Divyansh's father enrolled him at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Under the guidance of his coach Deepak Kumar Dubey, Divyansh's career began to shape up. In 2017, Divyansh got his first breakthrough and began to top the tournaments.

In 2018, Divyansh Singh Panwar made his international debut for India at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Divyansh made a robust entry into the shooting world. He clinched two gold medals in the 10m air rifle men’s team, as well as a mixed team event held in Suhl, Germany.

The beginning of 2019 was not amusing for Divyansh. He took part in his first senior international competition at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi in February 2019 and finished 12th. He hasn't looked back since.

From April onwards, Divyansh took part in four ISSF World Cups – Beijing, Munich, Rio de Janeiro, and Putian - in 2019.

Divyansh pocketed silver and gold medals in the 10m air rifle men and 10m air rifle mixed team events in Beijing, respectively. This secured his qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 10m air rifle category.

Divyansh also won gold and a bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team events in Munich and Rio de Janeiro respectively. He finished the year by topping the 10m air rifle men and 10m air rifle mixed team events to clinch gold medals in both events in Putian, China.

He will be leading the Indian contingent in the 10m Air Rifle event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Divyansh Singh Panwar's Biography

Date of Birth: 2 October 2002 (age 18)

Birth Place: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Sport/Event(s): 10m air rifle shooter

Current World Ranking: 2

Divyansh Singh Panwar's achievements

ISSF World Cup

2019 Gold Medallist in the Putian in Men’s category

2019 Silver Medallist in Beijing in Men’s category

2019 Gold Medallist in Beijing in Mixed Team Category

2019 Gold Medallist in Munich in Mixed Team Category

2019 Gold Medallist in Putian in Mixed Team Category

2019 Bronze Medallist in Rio de Janeiro in Mixed Team Category

ISSF World Shooting Championship

2018 Bronze medallist in Changwon in Junior Mixed team category

ISSF Junior World Cup

2018 Gold Medallist in Suhl in Mixed team category

Divyansh Singh Panwar's earnings

Divyansh is included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) initiated by the Indian government to groom talent for the Olympics.

Edited by Rohit Mishra