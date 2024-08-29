Who is Manish Narwal? All you need to know about the Indian para-shooter competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Manish Narwal will enter the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a dream of winning a consecutive Paralympic medal. He won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in 50m pistol SH1 category. He had also set a Paralympics record with 218.2. In Paris, he will compete in the P1-M 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

Manish hails from Ballabgarh in Haryana. He was born with a deformity in his right hand. Although it upset him as a child, the deformity didn't stop him from dreaming big. As a young boy, Manish wanted to be a footballer. However, due to his physical health, he was advised to get into shooting.

In 2016, Manish's father, took him to a shooting range in his hometown. There, he started training under coach Rakesh Thakur. There was no looking back for the talented para-shooter who went on to win the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship.

At the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup, Manish Narwal created a world record in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event, which won him the gold medal. He was bestowed with the Khel Ratna award in the same year.

Manish also has a younger brother, Shiva Narwal, who is himself a Para Asian Games gold medalist.

The rising star idolizes Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt in the world of sports and seeks inspiration from them in his own sports career.

A look at Manish Narwal's recent performances ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Manish Narwal has performed very well since Tokyo 2020 and would be confident of winning a medal in Paris. He has shown improvement in his skills and temperament in recent appearances.

At the 2022 Para Shooting World Championships, Manish, won the gold medal in the Air 10m pistol SH1 event. The win helped him qualify for the upcoming Games in Paris. He then won a bronze medal at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

Manish Narwal clinched two silvers at the 2024 WSPS Para Shooting World Cup. The tournament held in New Delhi, saw the Indian star win a silver, each in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 individual and team events.

