Who is Manisha Keer? All you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 silver medalist

Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari won the silver medal in the women's trap team event, contributing to the Indian shooting contingent's best ever performance at the Asian Games.

The Indian women's team had a total score of 337, which helped them clinch the silver medal. They were outscored by China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu, and Xinqiu Zhang, who not only claimed gold but also set a world record with a score of 357. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova, and Anastassiya Prilepina took home the bronze medal with a score of 336.

Furthermore, Manisha Keer also advanced to the finals of the individual event, where she ultimately finished sixth. In the qualification round, Manisha faced a tie with three others at a score of 114 but managed to secure her spot via a shoot-off.

Who is Manisha Keer?

Manisha Keer, a 24-year-old Indian shooter, has risen to prominence in the world of shotgun shooting after her exceptional performance at the Asian Games 2023.

Recently, she and her teammates Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari also claimed a silver medal in the women's trap team event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. Manisha also has multiple medals at some of the most prestigious international competitions, including a silver at the world championships, Asian championships and ISSF Junior World Cup.

Manisha's remarkable journey to success began in the fishing community of Bhopal. From a young age, Manisha understood the value of money and used to assist her father in fishing to help her family make ends meet. Despite difficult circumstances, she always harbored a burning desire to achieve something significant in her life.

The pivotal moment in her life came when she visited the state shooting academy in Bhopal with her elder sister. This visit coincided with the shotgun trials being held at the academy, setting the stage for Manisha's entry into the world of shooting.

At the trials with no prior knowledge of shooting techniques, Manisha unexpectedly hit the target with ease when she tried her hand at it.

Impressed by her natural talent, the authorities offered her the opportunity to pursue the sport seriously and provided her with the necessary training and equipment. This moment was the turning point in her life, setting her on the path to success in shooting.

Manisha made her international debut at the ISSF Junior category in Lonato, Italy, in 2015. Her career took a significant leap forward in 2018 when she won a silver medal in the Junior Shotgun event at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in South Korea. Her performance, with 41 points, equaled the junior record in trap for women.

Manisha achieved her best-ever finish at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cairo, finishing seventh in the women's trap competition. Her scores were consistently impressive, with 23 out of 25 in each of the four preceding rounds.