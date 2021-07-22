Who is Rahi Sarnobat? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Olympic performances

Rahi Sarnobat is an Indian shooter who competes in the 25m pistol event. Having started her career in 2008, Sarnobat is one of India's most experienced shooters headed to Tokyo later this month. She has won medals at Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and ISSF World Cups.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Arjuna awardee will be looking to add an Olympic medal to her kitty. Find out more about Rahi Sarnobat here.

When was Rahi Sarnobat born?

Rahi was born on 30 October 1990, in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. She was acquainted with the sport of shooting as a youngster when she enrolled in a National Cadet Corps camp. After developing an interest in the sport, she started practicing at a shooting range, first in Kohlapur, and then in Mumbai.

Medals and Achievements

Rahi Sarnobat's medal tally has been acquired over a long period of time. In 2008, Rahi won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games held in Pune, India. This was followed by two medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi - a silver in the individual and gold in the team event. Her next major medal was bronze at the ISSF World Cup in Fort Benning in 2011.

In 2013, Rahi clinched gold at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon and in the process became the first Indian pistol shooter to win gold at an ISSF World Cup. The very next year, at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Rahi clinched yet another gold medal for India. She also won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, in a team event later in the year.

After missing out on the Rio Olympics in 2016 due to an elbow injury, the shooter from Maharashtra has been pegging her way back, and has done it in quite some style.

Another 🥇 for India #MunichWorldCup. More importantly, quota place for Tokyo2020 as ⁦@SarnobatRahi⁩ wins 25m Sports Pistol. ⁦@OGQ_India⁩ is proud to support Rahi with coach Munkhbayar Dorjsuren & physio Shloka. Congrats Rahi. ⁦@OfficialNRAI⁩ ⁦@Media_SAI⁩ pic.twitter.com/iPN3UYZfoJ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 27, 2019

Rahi won the gold medal at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Munich. This win helped her secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In 2021, as preparations were building up for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Rahi clinched yet another gold at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek in June. She also won a gold medal in the team event in the World Cup in New Delhi.

Earnings

Rahi Sarnobat is employed as a district collector in the Maharashtra revenue department but has not been paid since 2017. Due to participation in tournaments and practice, she often has to take leave from work. She is supported by the Olympic Gold Quest foundation.

She won Rs 70,00,000 as prize money for her gold medal win at the 2018 Asian Games.

Rahi Sarnobat will be looking to make a mark at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Olympic performances

Rahi has a rather average Olympic record which she will be hoping to improve on in her next outing.

Rahi qualified for the 2012 London Olympics but could only manage a 19th place finish and could not make it to the final round.

In 2016, she had to face heartbreak as she qualified for the Rio Olympics but could not recuperate from an elbow injury in time, and had to miss the games.

Rahi will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on the 29th and 30th of July, and will be hoping to make a mark in this year's Olympics.

Edited by Diptanil Roy