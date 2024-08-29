Who is Rudransh Khandelwal? All you need to know about the Indian para-shooter competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Para-shooter Rudransh Khandelwal is looking forward to his Paralympics debut at the age of just 17. He will be competing in the P1-M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4- X 50m Pistol SH1 shooting events at Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Born in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Rudransh was only 10-years-old when he was involved in a freak accident. The explosion of a confetti machine at a wedding saw a sharp metal shrapnel cut through his thigh bone. Such was the blood loss, that his leg had to be amputated.

However, the life-changing incident from 2015 did not stop Khandelwal from dreaming big. With a lot of support from his friends and family, he was able to feel strong again, both mentally and physically. The talented youngster then turned to shooting in 2016 with the hopes of making the most of his life.

His decision to be a shooter turned out to be a masterstroke. Rudransh Khandelwal took to shooting as duck to water and went on to break four world records in different para-shooting categories. He soon started winning medals on numerous international stages and also achieved the World No. 1 ranking.

Teen sensation Rudransh Khandelwal displays top form leading into Paris 2024 Paralympics

Though Rudransh Khandelwal is just a teenager, he has already impressed one and all in every competition he has participated so far. He has been in impressive form going into the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

Rudransh announced himself to the world at the 2023 World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. At the age of 16, he set a new world record in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 category. By scoring 231.1 in the final, he went on the break the previous record and also clinched the gold medal.

He continued to excel with two silver medal finishes at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, in 2023. The two medals came in P1-10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4-50m Pistol SH1 categories. Rudransh Khandelwal then won the silver in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category at the 2024 Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

