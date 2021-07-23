Prediction: Will Divyansh Singh Panwar win a medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Divyansh Singh Panwar, 18, is India's top 10m air rifle shooter. With his latest performances, Panwar stamped his authority on the men's 10m air rifle event, and without any surprise, he is one of India's top medal hopefuls in shooting at the Tokyo Games.

In 2019, Panwar secured his debut Olympic berth after grabbing a silver medal in the 10m air rifle individual event at the ISSF World Cup held in Beijing, China.

Divyansh Singh Panwar's performances in the last few years

In 2018, Divyansh Singh Panwar made his international debut for India at the ISSF Junior World Cup. With two gold medals in the 10m air rifle men’s team, as well as a mixed team event held in Suhl, Germany, Panwar made a sturdy entry into the shooting world.

In 2019, Panwar took part in his first senior international competition at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi. Although the results were not very pleasing. The young chap finished 12th in the qualification round of the ISSF World Cup held in Delhi.

2019 had been a dream year for the youngster Panwar. Not only did he make a mark among the shooting fraternity, he also proved his brilliance in the 10m air rifle category. In the same year, he competed in three ISSF World Cups – Putian, Beijing, Munich and Rio de Janeiro.

At one point Panwar looked unstoppable. In Putian, he topped the 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle mixed team to clinch gold medals in both events. He then raked up a gold and silver medal in the 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle mixed team event in Beijing.

Divyansh also won gold and a bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team events in Munich and Rio de Janeiro respectively.

Divyansh Singh Panwar's overall Achievements

Divyansh Singh Panwar ISSF World Cup

2019 Gold Medallist in the Putian in Men’s category

2019 Silver Medallist in Beijing in Men’s category

2019 Gold Medallist in Beijing in Mixed Team Category

2019 Gold Medallist in Munich in Mixed Team Category

2019 Gold Medallist in Putian in Mixed Team Category

2019 Bronze Medallist in Rio de Janeiro Mixed Team Category

ISSF World Shooting Championship

2018 Bronze medallist in Changwon in Junior Mixed team category

ISSF Junior World Cup

2018 Gold Medallist in Men’s team category

2018 Gold Medallist in Suhi Mixed team category

Will Divyansh Singh Panwar win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?

Panwar has secured a quota position for India at the upcoming Summer Olympics after a good outing at the 2019 Beijing ISSF World Cup. Panwar, 18, rose to become the World No. 1 at the age of 17 and is presently ranked second in the world, behind Istvan Peni of Hungary.

India witnessed a fleeting rise in Panwar's performance in the last three years after he won medals in almost all the major international competitions.

Panwar is one of the few teenage shooting prodigies who has proved his sheer brilliance time and again.

If he is focused and performs to his strength, Panwar has a chance to win medals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: 3 teenage Indian shooters who will be eyeing gold

Edited by Diptanil Roy