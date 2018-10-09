Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for October 9
Having made a convincing start to the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires where India won a gold and three silver medals on Day 2 of the competition, the contingent would be eager to add to their tally with fine performances on Day 3. Young Jeremy Lalrinnunga breezed through to a gold in the Boy’s 62kg Weightlifting to open India’s account in the yellow medal tally.
The Indian hockey 5s team and the table tennis team have advanced to the quarters and the Round of 16, respectively and would be eager to continue their form to help India clinch another medal.
Manu Bhaker would be in action in the 10m Air Pistol event, and expectations are high from the junior world cup winner. India have a chance to win a medal in rowing as well, as the pair of Satnam Singh and Ashish Goliyan have qualified for the semis, with the finals expected to be held today.
Here’s the full schedule for India on Day 3
Badminton
Women's Singles Group Stage - Group F
Vaishnavi Reddy vs Saponara Rivva - 5:30pm IST
Men's Singles Group Stage - Group F
Lakshya Sen vs Fabricio Farias - 11:45pm IST
Hockey 5s
Men Preliminary Round Pool B
India vs Kenya - 6pm
Women Preliminary Round Pool A
India vs B Vanuatu - 00:15am IST
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Women Qualification - Manu Bhaker at 5:30pm IST
Rowing
Junior Men’s Pair Semifinal
Satnam Singh and Ashish Goliyan - Qualification at 00:15IST
Table Tennis
Men’s Singles Round of 16
Manav Thakkar vs Tomokazu Harimoto - 06:30pm IST
Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games
Date: October 9, 2018
Venue: Buenos Aires
Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube
Live updates: On Sportskeeda
For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.