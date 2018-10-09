Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for October 9

Bhaker will be in action today

Having made a convincing start to the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires where India won a gold and three silver medals on Day 2 of the competition, the contingent would be eager to add to their tally with fine performances on Day 3. Young Jeremy Lalrinnunga breezed through to a gold in the Boy’s 62kg Weightlifting to open India’s account in the yellow medal tally.

The Indian hockey 5s team and the table tennis team have advanced to the quarters and the Round of 16, respectively and would be eager to continue their form to help India clinch another medal.

Manu Bhaker would be in action in the 10m Air Pistol event, and expectations are high from the junior world cup winner. India have a chance to win a medal in rowing as well, as the pair of Satnam Singh and Ashish Goliyan have qualified for the semis, with the finals expected to be held today.

Here’s the full schedule for India on Day 3

Badminton

Women's Singles Group Stage - Group F

Vaishnavi Reddy vs Saponara Rivva - 5:30pm IST

Men's Singles Group Stage - Group F

Lakshya Sen vs Fabricio Farias - 11:45pm IST

Hockey 5s

Men Preliminary Round Pool B

India vs Kenya - 6pm

Women Preliminary Round Pool A

India vs B Vanuatu - 00:15am IST

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Women Qualification - Manu Bhaker at 5:30pm IST

Rowing

Junior Men’s Pair Semifinal

Satnam Singh and Ashish Goliyan - Qualification at 00:15IST

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Round of 16

Manav Thakkar vs Tomokazu Harimoto - 06:30pm IST

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 9, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.