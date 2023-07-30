Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes gather to celebrate one year before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

With exactly a year to go before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes were seen celebrating with the fans. As the countdown began for the games, Team USA seemed excited and ready. The Paris Olympics will commence on July 26, 2024.

The athletes were seen on the TODAY show celebrating a year to the opening ceremony of the games. Along with Jordon Burroughs, Jagger Eaton, Carlin Isles, Steele Johson, and Sunny Choi, Paralympian athletes Steve Serio, Trevon Jenifer, and Kym Crosby were also present.

TODAY @TODAYshow @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/c8854nWRuM There is officially one year until the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris! @TeamUSA Olympic and Paralympic athletes stopped by the TODAY plaza to join in on the excitement@NBCOlympics #Paris2024

The atmosphere was energetic and fans were seen cheering the USA team ahead of the games. Jordon Burroughs, who won a gold in the 2012 London Olympics for the USA in wrestling, was reminiscing about his winning moment.

"It's pretty incredible you know because you grow up watching the Olympics", he said. "For me to actually be on that stage and have the medal place around my neck I have never seen a Olympic gold until I won a Olympic gold", he continued.

The 2020 Olympic medalist and a two-time world champion in skateboarding, Jagger Eaton expressed how it feels to be an Olympian.

"I'm feeling great. You know I think that it's crazy to feel like I have a deep appreciation for skateboarding", he said." We go through so much pressure being Olympians and compete in Team USA. But when we put that jersey on, its just something else man. I love it", said Jagger Eaton.

USA Paralympians to look out for in the 2024 Paralympics

Steve Serio after winning Men's wheelchair Basketball against Spain at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The 2024 Paralympics will commence on August 28, 2024, with around 4400 athletes participating. The Paralympics will consist of 22 sports encompassing 549 events. It will be an 11 days event across 20 competition venues.

Steve Serio will be seen captaining the USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball team at the games. The 35-year-old has competed in four Paralympics and has won the gold medal twice.

"Getting a chance to write those three letters across your chest is a dream come true for any athlete", he said. "There is really nothing better than competing for your country", said Steve Serio.

Along with Steve Serio, Trevon Jenifer would also be seen competing in wheelchair Basketball. Leanne Smith would be seen competing in swimming events. She won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The two-time Olympic medalist Kym Crosby, a para track and field athlete, would be competing in the games. She is expected to be competing in both track and field and cycling events.