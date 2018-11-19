Amity Noida Student Eklavya Jagal wins GOLD in 15th National Ice Skating Championships

shalesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 19 Nov 2018, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eklavya Jagal: Gold Medal Winner in 15th National Ice Skating Championships

Eklavya Jagal student of class 6th of Amity International School Noida, secured First position in 700 meters finals under Junior D age group in 15th National Short Track Speed Ice Skating Championships held from 17-18th November 2018 at iSkate, Gurugram , Haryana.

The event was organised by the Ice Skating Association of India, which is affiliated to the Indian Olympics Association.

Teams from several states including Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP and Uttara khand participated in the championship.

Eklavya is National Short Track ice skating Gold Medal holder under Junior D age group category (Under 13) for last 2 years. EKLAVYA has been skating for last 3 years and has won several medals in various state & national level ice/inline skating competitions.

Recently, Eklavya had secured third position in the 500 metres final under midgets age group in the 2018 Australian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championships at O'Brien Group Arena Docklands in Melbourne, Australia.

Eklavya Jagal (helmet No.62) during the the 500 metres final race

Teams from several countries including hosts Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, OSF and India participated in the championship held from October 5-7, 2018.

It was Eklavya's first appearance in an international competition. Despite the fact that India have no Olympic size Ice Skating rink, Eklavya gave his best performance by clocking 59.4 seconds in the 500 metres race.

Eklavya has a dream to represent India in Youth olympics in 2022 & winter olympics 2026 and he has been training very hard to fulfil his dream both on ice as well as off ice. He gets up daily at 3.30 AM for morning fitness training which includes running 7-8 kilometres following by static & dynamic workout and skating practice.

Eklavya Jagal: During practice Session

As Next Assignment, Eklavya is going to take part in Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia from 30 November to 2 December 2018.