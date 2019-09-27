Eklavya Jagal: Living the Olympic Dream

Eklavya jagal in Belarus Open Championships Finals

Eklavya Jagal recently took part in a short track ice skating training camp at the Minsk Arena, Belarus from 6-23 September, 2019. An 18-days long camp for short track ice skating skill enhancement was organised by the Ice skating association of India.

Rising Short Track Skating Star Eklavya jagal with winner Team Trophy

While Eklavay's ultimate dream is to represent the country in the junior Winter Olympics and eventually the Winter Olympic Games, Eklvaya, who is Class VII student, has been grabbing eyeballs with his consistency and has won gold at the National Short Track Speed Ice Skating Championship for the last three years.

Eklavya gave his career-best performance in the Junior D Category (14) in the Belarus Open Cup competing against Russian, Latvian, French and Belarusian skaters.

1000 meters - 1st position in Final B

500 meters - 4th position in Final A

777 meters - 5th position in Final A

In October 2018, Eklavya had secured third position in the 500 metres final in the midget age group at the Australian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championships at the O'Brien Group Arena Docklands in Melbourne, Australia.

Eklavya jagal : SOUTH EAST ASIA SHORT TRACK TROPHY at Singapore

Eklavya had also secured 6th Position in SOUTH EAST ASIA SHORT TRACK TROPHY held in Singapore in January 2019 under Junior D category.

Having been a skater since the age of 8, Eklavya Jagal isn’t intimidated by a seven-day-a-week training schedule. Eklavya has a dream to represent India in Youth Olympic Games in 2024 and the Winter Olympics 2026.

It's a tough road ahead for Eklavya but he is determined to achieve his goal and he will leave no stone unturned to fulfill his dream.