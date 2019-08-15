Eklavya Jagal sets National record in 16th National Short Track Speed Ice Skating Championship

Eklavya Jagal

Skater Eklavya Jagal has continued his great performance as he recently set a national record in short track speed skating at iSkate Gurugram rink by completing 300 meters race in 46 seconds under Junior D (10-13 age group).

Eklavya secured first place in the Junior D Age Group's finals of the 16th National Short Track Speed Ice Skating Championship, which was organized from 8-9 August in Gurugram.

The championship was organized by the Ice Skating Association of India, which is affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association. Teams from many states including Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand participated in the competition.

Eklavya has been a Gold Medalist of National Short Track Ice Skating for the last four consecutive years. Eklavya, who has been skating for five years, has won several medals in various state and national level ice / inline skating competitions.

Eklavya will be going for Short Track ice skating training camp & competition in Belarus from 6- 23 September.

Eklavya's dream is to represent India in Junior winter Olympics and winter Olympic games. He is training really hard to fulfill his dreams. He wakes up at 4 AM daily for fitness and running followed by skating training.

In October 2018, Eklavya had secured third position in the 500 meters final under midgets age group in the 2018 Australian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championships at O'Brien Group Arena Docklands in Melbourne, Australia.

It was Eklavya's first appearance in an international competition. Despite the fact that India have no Olympic size Ice Skating rink, Eklavya gave his best performance by clocking 59.4 seconds in the 500 meters race.

Teams from several countries including hosts Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, OSF, and India participated in the championship.