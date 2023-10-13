India's performance in Roller Sports at Asian Games 2023

India exceeded expectations in roller sports at the Asian Games 2023, clinching two bronze medals. The women's 3000m relay team, comprising Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, displayed remarkable speed, clocking 4:34.861 to secure third place on the podium.

Despite missing the contribution of Sanjana Bathula, the team showcased exceptional teamwork. On the men's front, the trio of Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, and Anandkumar Velkumar, competing under the Indian flag, demonstrated impressive skating prowess.

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, the fourth team member, didn't participate in the race. Securing second place in heat 2 with a timing of 4:15.126, the men's team demonstrated remarkable improvement in the medal race, achieving a swift time of 4:10.128 and securing the bronze.

The men's relay gold went to Chinese Taipei (4:05.692), narrowly beating South Korea (4:05.702) in a thrilling photo finish.

India's Roller Skating Journey: Mixed Outcomes at Asian Games 2023

In the realm of roller skating at the Asian Games 2023, India experienced a mixed bag of performances, including notable achievements and challenges. While some athletes showcased remarkable skills, others faced early exits from their respective events.

In the Women's Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race, Aarthy Kasturi Raj secured the 5th position with a total of -3 points and a time of 17:41.159. Heeral Sadhu faced elimination without reaching the quarterfinals.

The Men's Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race witnessed Siddhant Rahul Kamble claiming the 7th position. With -4 points and a time of 15:57.944, while Anandkumar Velkumar secured the 6th spot with -4 points and a time of 15:40.978.

Moving to the Women's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint, Karthika Jagadeeswaran grabbed the 5th position in the final with a time of 1:40.395. Unfortunately, Sanjana Bathula did not qualify for the finals.

In the Men's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint, Vikram Rajendra Ingale achieved the 4th position in the final with a time of 1:29.952. On the other hand Aryanpal Singh Ghuman secured the 7th spot with a time of 1:30.466.

The Mixed Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair, consisting of Jinesh Satyan Nanal and Shreyasi Joshi, faced tough competition, finishing 7th overall.

Moreover, India's participation in artistic free skating presented a dynamic scenario. In the Women's Artistic Single Free Skating, Sai Samhitha Akula secured the 5th position in the final with an overall score of 49.64. Greeshma Dontara finished sixth with the same score.

Despite some athletes reaching the finals and showcasing commendable performances, the overall medal count remained elusive for India in roller skating at the Asian Games 2023.