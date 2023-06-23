Special Olympics World Games: India clinch 7 more medals in Roller Skating

India's dream run in roller skating continues as they clinch seven more medals in different categories of the event in the Special Olympics World Games 2023. The tournament, which began on 17th June, saw more than 250 Indian athletes participate in 16 disciplines in Berlin.

Indian athletes clinched seven more medals in Roller Skating on the final day of the event.

Abhijit clinched a Gold medal in the 100m race. The Indian athlete finished at 00:21.48. In the same race, India's Angelina Poussin grabbed a silver medal. She clocked 00:21.66, missing the gold medal by a whisker.

In the 100m skating D03 category, India's Prem grabbed Bronze. The race was a close contest. Sion Perez of Paraguay finished just 00:00.25s ahead of Prem to win the silver medal.

Pavitra and Sarasvati won a bronze medal in the 2x200 relay Roller Skating event. Jaseen Firdoshi grabbed a bronze medal in the D07 100m race. Notably, she won a silver medal in the D05 500m race recently.

Anshu continues to shine; wins two more medals in Roller Skating

India's Anshu has been the stand-out performer in this year's Roller Skating event. At first, he grabbed a silver medal in the 100m D07 category. He clocked 00:20.04. China's Luhan Kuang topped the event with a finish of 00:19.42.

In the 2x200 relay event, Anshu and Deepen Prakash won the gold medal. The duo defeated the German pair of Krosta Heinrichs and Kim Heinrichs to clinch the gold medal.

Anshu and Deepen Prakash Sakhrani finished with 01:08.16, defeating the German pair, who clocked 01:13.19.

Earlier in the week, Anshu grabbed a bronze medal in the D07 500m race. The Indian athlete clocked 1:20.79. German athlete Steven Wilkinson clocked 1:20.13 to win the silver medal.

Also, this is Deepen Prakash Sakhrani's second gold of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. He won the individual gold medal in the D06 500m category with a timing of 1:21.78.

The India contingent has already crossed the 75-medal mark in this year's Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

