Special Olympics World Games: India's roller skating run ends with 5 more medals

Indian athletes continued to dominate the finals day of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Amongst all the events, Roller skating turned out to be fruitful for India as they clinched five more medals at the end of the event.

The final day of the Roller Skating event began with a 300m race.

India's first medal of the day was by Puskhar Thapa. He clinched silver after finishing with 1:28.79s in the D02 category. Linjia Song from China grabbed the gold medal of the event with the timing of 1:25:49s. The final also saw participants from Paraguay and UAE.

The next race of the day was a 300m race for the D03 category. India's Prem Umesh Lad grabbed silver with a timing of 1:37:84s. Jordan's Maysoon AbdelQader finished at the top with 1:32:87s.

Roller Skating is usually a mixed event in Special Olympics World Games. Both men and women compete for the same gold medal. India's Pavithra Devi Kumaresan finished second to grab silver in the 300m D08 category. China's Haiyang Gou won the gold medal with 00:51.20s.

Deepen Prakash Sakhrani clinches his 2nd gold medal

Deepen Prakash Sakhrani's dream run in the Special Olympics World Games continued, as he grabbed yet another gold medal in Roller Skating. He starred on Day 1 of Roller Skating finals day as well.

The Indian athlete topped the 1000m race to clinch his second gold medal. In the D04 category, Deepan Prakash Sakhrani finished with the timing of 02:45.42s to win the medal. The event saw five participants across gender. Slovakia's Kristian Kopil finished second with the timing of 02:52.60s. Kim Heinrichs almost defeated Kopil. The German athlete finished with 2:53.61s. China and Netherlands are the other two teams to participate in the event.

Earlier in the event, Deepen clinched gold in D06 500m race with an impressive timing of 1:21.78.

India ended the day with five more medals in Roller skating, taking the tally to more than 20 medals in the sport.

