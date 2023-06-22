Special Olympics Games: India fetch 8 medals in Roller Skating

India had a tournament to remember in Roller skating as eight Indians fetched medals for the country at the Special Olympics Games in Berlin. The tournament, which began on June 17, saw more than 7000 athletes participating in more than 25 different sports.

Rishitha Kudithi and Renu made India proud, as they won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the D01 30m Straight Line race. Rishitha ended with a timing of 00.29.40. Renu, on the other hand, finished at 00:30.89. The UAE's Marwa Murshed topped the race with a timing of 00:27.26.

In the D02 30m Straight Line, Sita brought glory to the country with a bronze medal. Akshar Kamleshbhai Prajapati finished the race in the fourth position and lost it to Sita by 00.00.18 seconds.

Taniya Ulhas Usgaonkar finished third in D03 30m Straight Line race. The Indian star clocked better timing in the preliminary race but couldn't replicate it in the final. She ended at 00:20.38.

India win three medals in the Roller skating 500m race

India dominated the 500m race, as they bagged three medals in different categories. Saraswati was the star performer in the D03 500m race. The Indian athlete clocked 1:36.01 in the final to win the gold medal for the country.

Special Olympics Bharat @SOlympicsBharat and some more medals secured for our roller skating team!



Two golds and a silver and bronze medals were awarded to our athletes Saraswati, Deepen, Jasmeen, and Anshu respectively! 🥇🥈🥉



@SOAsiaPacific @SOWG_Berlin2023 @SpecialOlympics

Deepen Prakash Sakhrani was the second player to win the gold in Roller Skating for India. He won the D06 500m race with a timing of 1:21.78.

Jasmeen Firdoshi grabbed a silver medal in the D05 500m race. She is the only Indian in the final of the race.

Anshu won the Bronze medal in D07 500 race. The Indian star clocked 1:20.79 in the final. He lost the silver in a whisker to Steven Wilkinson. The German athlete clocked 1:20.13. Aryan Nagalli finished fifth in the same race.

The Special Olympics Games in Berlin have turned out to be a huge success for the Indian stars. So far, the team has won three Gold, seven Silver and four Bronze medals.

The Indian team are likely to win more medals as several athletes are in contention. With four more days to go, this is certainly going to be a tournament to remember for the Indian stars.

