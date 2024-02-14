"Its more than just statistics" - Lindsey Vonn opens up about the recent Roger Federer 'Greatness' controversy

Former skier Lindsey Vonn recently found herself in a controversy for lauding Roger Federer as the greatest ever to play tennis. Vonn's comment upset Novak Djokovic's fans, who slammed the Olympic gold medalist.

Vonn again highlighted this touchy subject on Sunday's Super Bowl where she was interviewed by NFL reporter Stacey Dales. The former alpine ski racer said there is no exact definition for the word "greatness".

She explained

"I mean what is greatness, you know that there is no exact definition. And to me, I think it's more than just statistics. Yeah, you can have all the records but if you are not a good person, not a good sportsman and a good champion for the sport?"

Vonn added:

"I don't know, for me, Roger Federer has played a big role for me in my life, just being an inspiration and someone that I can always look up to as you know this is the way to do things."

You can watch the video here:

Vonn, 39, also addressed the "GOAT" subject on X (formerly Twitter) again. She said:

"GOAT or greatest of all time is a subjective title. What makes someone great? Is it statistics? Is it records? Is it impact? Is it character? Is it all of the above?"

The four-time World Cup champion said people have differences of opinion.

"My goat might not be your goat and there will always be a debate but opinions are just that, opinions, and everyone is entitled to them."

Lindsey Vonn admires Roger Federer as an athlete, philanthropist and champion

Vonn recently went skiing with Federer, one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She described the Swiss tennis player in an Instagram post as "the epitome of a true sportsman and champion".

Vonn posted:

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the world."

The former champion shared that they had been talking about skiing together for a long time:

"I wasn't sure if it would happen...But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog. You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say you're my forever."

Vonn had also told ATPTour.com that Federer is a great athlete. She said she wasn't surprised that he won in Australia:

"He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time."