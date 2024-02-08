“Fatigue at this point in the season plays a role in the injuries” - Mikaela Shiffrin updates her fans on a hopeful recovery.

In late January, Mikaela Shiffrin suffered one of the most dangerous crashes of her career. The skier now has shared an update with fans about her recovery, and what she thinks is the reason behind the high number of crashes this season.

Racing in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Shiffrin had lost control while coming out of a jump, and collided with a safety net at a high speed. This marked the third major crash of the 2024 season, with the American's boyfriend Alexsander Kilde, and her rival Petra Vlhova having suffered the same fate earlier.

Bringing fans up to speed on her injury, the 28-year-old penned a lengthy note on X (formerly Twitter). She started out by thanking everyone for their support, and let them know that she would not be racing at the upcoming World Cup in Soldeu, Andorra.

Shiffrin explained that she was dealing with an MCL and tibular-fibular ligament strain, and that she wanted to be fully fit before coming back to the slopes.

“I still need to be patient. There's a lot at stake this season, but that is also the case with any season - I am in this for the long haul and want to ensure my knee is strong and I am fully capable of powerful skiing when I return to the start gate.”

Mikaela Shiffrin also addressed the growing accidents in the sport. She stated that the grueling race calendar, combined with taxing media duties that took up crucial recovery times for athletes led to incidents like her's.

“It's pretty hard to put into words what the actual demands are like for athletes who are in the top 15 in multiple disciplines and consistently on the podium.”

“With post-race media and awards going well into the afternoon, then having full evening program (during the only 60-90 minutes of the weekend where we might otherwise be able to eat or get any recovery time) on multiple nights is a lot. It's really too much. I absolutely believe that fatigue at this point in the season plays a role in the injuries we have seen lately, including my own.”

Mikaela Shiffrin is excitedly waiting for Taylor Swift’s new album

Meanwhile, off the slopes, the self-proclaimed “Swiftie” Mikaela Shiffrin is excitedly waiting for Taylor Swift's new album, “The Tortured Poet's Department,” which comes out on April 19th.

Shiffrin is quite the musical talent and often shares videos of her playing the guitar and singing with fans. She even took to the stage for some live singing alongside Grammy-nominated country artist Dierks Bentley, for a charity event last September in St. Louis.

The skier has long since been an ardent supporter of Swift, and even went to a concert from the “Ears Tour” last July to support her favorite singer. She has also stated that she looks up to the artist to learn how to deal with fame.

Now, Mikaela Shiffrin is getting hyped about the release of the pop-star's latest album, titled “The Tortured Poet's Department.” Reposting a tweet from footballer Alex Morgan that said, “Someone please check on me April 19th,” the skier wrote,

“Same”

