"Future is bright" - Shaun White lauds 6-year-old snowboarder with impressive skills

Shaun White has been finding new ways to share his passion for snow sports, especially snowboarding, and found it in a 6-year-old. The 37-year-old is regarded as the king of snowboarding. He went professional at the age of 13 and won three gold medals at the Olympics.

Shaun White told People in an interview in 2022 that he has seen the sport grow. He said:

"When I first started out, the sport wasn't really much. I've been able to watch it grow over my entire career, and grow with the sport."

The world champion snowboarder added:

"And so to be here in this position recognized as, I guess, one of the greats and influential within the sport, the whole winter sporting world, it's amazing."

White recently took to Instagram to share his amazement, a video of a six-year-old child snowboarding. He highlighted on his Instagram stories:

"Future is bright 6 years old!!!"

Shaun White showed his amazement on his Instagram stories.

White also spotlighted the child through his brand account 'Whitespace', saying:

"The future of snowboarding @uriah_anchor 6 years old just learned a backflip and @snowboardpaz on the jib's looking smoother than ever! #snowboarding

Watch the video here:

Shaun White believes sports has become much more fashionable

White said when he began his career as a professional athlete decades ago, that there was no crossover between fashion and sport. He believes that over the years, sports has become more fashionable.

Shaun White says sports has become more fashionable.

The X Games gold medalist told Hyperbeast that snowboarding wasn't one of the main sports that luxury brands were paying attention to. He said:

"But that's changed now. I'd say most of the luxury brands are leaning into snowboarding and winter sports."

White, who received the lifetime achievement award at the US Ski and Snowboard Gold Medal Gala in 2022, shared that:

"Fashion is very important to me and my identity, so creating a brand (Whitespace) that is high-performing on the mountain, but also looks good at apres ski or walking around the city."