"I almost had a heart attack" - Lindsey Vonn gives skiing lessons to model Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham recently followed former alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn into the bunny slopes for some skiing lessons. The supermodel shared her thrilling experience on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Graham learned how to "pizza" and "french fry" whilst skiing down a mountain and through a tunnel. The mother-of-two shared that she was quickly humbled when she lost control.

"Not pictured: Me thinking my middle school skiing skills could keep with my friend @lindseyvonn. But was quickly humbled when I lost control and realized I didn't even know how to pizza accurately."

Graham thanked Vonn, the former world champion, for helping and guiding her.

"Thank you LV for being such a good friend and holding my hand down the mountain."

Expand Tweet

The plus-size model, in the video, says

"The instructor Lindsey Vonn...this is first class service."

While Vonn, 39, says "Oh please ma'am," Graham skiis with instructions and guidance from the world-class skier. Vonn shouts at Graham to stop, who almost goes over the edge.

"Slow down pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza...don't fall over the edge....careful the soft snow...just stay in a solid pizza. Put your hands out in front, yeah balance. Stand up tall, perfect crushing it. Careful, careful, oh my god. Okay we made it and you almost went off the edge and I almost had a heart attack."

Vonn also shared the model's warmth, posting an image of them on Instagram saying that Graham has given new meaning to PIZZA.

"Ash, you've given me new meaning to PIZZA. Loved being on the mountain with you and hopefully my crazy mom yelling helped lol! But seriously, you didn't fall once and I'm so proud!! Next time we'll work on more."

Lindsey Vonn trying to have as much positive impact on the world as possible

After retiring in 2019, Vonn has been trying to have as much positive impact on the world as she can. During the 2023 International Athletes' Forum, the former Olympic skier said

Shell's Power Of Performance

"Lindsey Vonn is just a woman from Minnesota who is trying to challenge herself every day to have as much positive impact on the world as possible."

Vonn shared that she has tried to find areas in which she could support women who are underrepresented. She said

"It's not a monetary endeavor for me. It's mor of my belief in them and what they can achieve."