Mikaela Shiffrin will not be racing this weekend following a near-fatal crash into the safety nets during a World Cup downhill for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The incident happened on Friday (January 26) in Cortina d'Ampezzo when the two-time Olympic gold medalist attempted a small jump before the giant Tofanaschuss and slid while landing.

Shiffrin lost control and crashed into the safety nets at high speed. Unable to put weight on her left leg, she had to be helped off the course. The 28-year-old was evacuated in a helicopter.

Shiffrin's team, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), said that the American Alpine skier was taken to a clinic in Cortina and that her ACL and PCL seemed 'intact' after initial analysis.

"Mikaela Shiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury. Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come."

The US ski team coach Paul Kristofic said Shiffrin is doing good. He told The Associated Press:

"She's positive and in a certain way relieved. Because it could have been worse. But she's pretty sore, as you are for most speed crashes, But she was quite upbeat about things."

Shiffrin thanked her well-wishers on social media after the incident. She shared that she is pretty sore, but 'very thankful it's not worse'.

Shiffrin's fans and followers wished her a speedy and full recovery. One user said that the five-time Overall World Cup champion scared them all 'half to death':

Shiffrin confirmed she won't be skiing on Tuesday (January 30) at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Kronplatz, Italy:

"…and I won’t be skiing in Kronplatz. Beyond that, it’s quite hard to say right now. Need a little time to process with my team and see how everything is feeling in the coming days! Thank you all!🙏🤙."

Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Kilde also suffered serious crash

Earlier this month, Aleksander Kilde, Mikaela Shiffrin's long-time partner, also suffered a serious injury. He tore the ligaments in his right shoulder after he crashed-landed into the safety fences at a very high speed during the longest downhill race on the World Cup circuit in Wengen, Switzerland on January 13.

Kilde, 31, underwent two surgeries. He shared on social media that the first surgery repaired the nerve damage and the severe cut in his right calf, and the second surgery was for the two torn ligaments in his right shoulder.

The two-time Olympic medalist said that Shiffrin was with him after the crash. He wrote on Instagram:

"Mikaela and her family were with me when I woke up (Saturday), and I am thankful my mom and dad are here now."

Kilde also shared a post on social media saying he was being taken care of by the one and only Mikaela Shiffrin.

With Shiffrin having suffered a serious crash as well, the Norwegian alpine ski racer also showed his love and support. He wrote "My hero" with a heart emoji on his X account.

