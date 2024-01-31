"I really can't complain about the last few days" - Mikaela Shiffrin attends rehab alongside boyfriend Alexsander Kilde after crash

Mikaela Shiffrin shared an update with fans on what life looks like for her at the moment, after her scary crash in Italy last week. The skier shared photos of attending rehab with her boyfriend, Alexsander Kilde, who also suffered a crash while skiing a few weeks earlier.

While this isn't the first time Shiffrin has crashed while racing, it is one of the more dangerous incidents of her career. Skiing at the World Cup downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the American lost control coming out of a jump and barreled into the safety net at a fairly high speed.

The 28-year-old seemed hurt as she stayed down for a full 10 minutes as paramedics attended to her. After the initial check-up, Shiffrin was airlifted out of the arena to have her left leg further examined at a local hospital, where it was confirmed she didn't have any major injuries.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend, Alexsander Kilde, had suffered a much more horrendous crash earlier in the month. Racing in the Lauberhorn World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, Kilde's injuries after the crash included a badly lacerated calf and a dislocated shoulder.

Now, the skiing power couple seems to be enjoying their time in rehab together as seen in Shiffrin's latest Instagram post. The two are pictured receiving their respective treatments, with the American captioning the photos:

“Taking it day by day!! And I really can't complain about the last few days. Good luck to all the women racing in Kronplatz today! Definitely miss being there but I'm cheering!”

Mikaela Shiffrin's 95th World Cup victory

Just days before her crash in Italy, Mikaela Shiffrin had a record-breaking outing in Jasna, Slovakia. Racing on Sunday, the American clinched her 150th podium, moving her one step closer to breaching the legendary Ingemar Stenmark's world record of 154 podiums.

However, the win was a bittersweet one for Shiffrin, as just a day ago, Slovakia’s own Petra Vlhova suffered a season-ending crash in front of her home crowd. Vlhova is the American’s closest rival, and Shiffrin was left disappointed at the Slovakian not being able to race.

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot the last 24 hours. Honestly, this is just an enormous blow for the sport. It sucks. For me personally, over these years, I’ve grown to love the battles with her, and I think today she would be just so strong, so I really miss watching her ski today and having that battle,” she told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

With this victory, Mikaela Shiffrin also moves closer to the third spot in the all-time World Cup wins list.