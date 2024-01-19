"I am doing surprisingly well but I sustained multiple injuries": Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Kilde opens up on his condition after crash

Mikaela Shiffrin recently dealt with a scary incident when her boyfriend Aleksander Kilde was involved in a terrible crash at the Lauberhorn World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland. Kilde crashed into the wall at an immensely high speed and had to be airlifted off the mountain.

Shiffrin rushed to be by her boyfriend's side immediately after the accident, before heading to Austria just days later for her race. Now, Kilde has provided fans with an update on his health and recovery.

Taking to his Instagram, the Norwegian explained that while he hadn't suffered fractures in the crash, he did have a severe laceration on his calf that had required immediate surgery, a dislocated shoulder, and two torn ligaments.

“Considering the impact of the crash and the fact that I went into the net at 120 km/hr, I am doing surprisingly well. Of course, I am thankful there's no fracture - but I did sustain multiple injuries, including a pretty severe laceration in my calf with some nerve damage that required urgent surgery, and a shoulder dislocation,” he wrote.

The skier mentioned that Mikaela Shiffrin and her family had been there when he had woken up from his initial surgery and that his mom and dad would be there for him when he underwent surgery for his torn ligaments.

Kilde ended his lengthy update by terming his accident as a “bump in the road”, and stated that he was looking forward to the challenge of recovery.

“This is just a bump in the road...it might be one of the bigger bumps I've encountered, but right now it's just about taking this one step at a time, day by day. It's tough, but these opportunities show us what we're made of. I'm looking forward to tackling this challenge and will try to enjoy the process as much as I can,” Kilde added.

Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 94th World Cup in Austria

Meanwhile, just days after dealing with Aleksander Kilde’s crash, Mikaela Shiffrin headed to Flachau, Austria, for her race. The American stormed to the podium ahead of Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova, clinching her 94th World Cup title.

This win tied her with legendary skier Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 81 slalom podiums. It also inched her closer to the Swede’s record of 155 overall podiums.

After the race, Mikaela Shiffrin termed the win an emotional one, saying that the decision to leave Kilde in the hospital to come race had been extremely difficult.

“This is a really emotional win for me. I don’t know, the last three days, it feels like I’ve lived a lifetime. Actually right now, I just want to call Aleks. I’ll be quick with these [TV interviews], then maybe I can call him before the awards. He should be trying to get to sleep soon. I just want to check in on him,” she told ORF.at.