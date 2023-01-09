Johannes Klaebo and Frida Karlsson claim overall titles at the Tour de Ski 2022-23

The 17th edition of the Tour de Ski ended on January 8, 2023, and the overall titles were won by Johannes Klaebo and Frida Karlsson. After the conclusion of the seventh and final stage of the Tour de Ski, Norway's Johannes Klaebo claimed the men's overall title whereas Sweden's Frida Karlsson claimed the women's overall title.

Klaebo would have hoped for a seven-stage clean sweep but he was able to emerge victorious in only six of the seven stages of the Tour de Ski. Despite attempting to win all seven stages, the 26-year-old finished sixth in the final leg of the Tour de Ski.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Team Norway in action, takes 1st place during the FIS Cross Country World Cup Men's and Women's SP F Final on December 3, 2022 in Lillehammer, Norway

In the final leg of the showpiece event held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, Klaebo's fellow countrymen Simen Hegstad Kruger and Hans Christer Holund finished in first and second place respectively. Klaebo has successfully defended his title this year.

According to insidegames.biz, Klaebo made the following statement after the conclusion of stage seven. He said:

"I'm super satisfied. It's as perfect as it can get so now it's really good that it's done and I can go back to relax, for some days at least. Today the race was really hard. I know Siemen is very strong when it comes to this uphill and I was little bit afraid that he could actually go too fast for me today, but I'm really satisfied with the race and I think I did the best I could. To be able to win Tour de Ski is an unbelievable feeling."

In stage seven of the Tour de Ski, Norway's Kruger finished first with a time of 31:20.4 followed by Hans Christer Holund of Norway in second and France's Jules Lapierre in third place.

In the women's event, Olympic bronze medallist Frida Karlsson clinched the overall title. Finland's Kerttu Niskanen and Norway's Tiril Udnes Weng finished second and third in the overall standings.

Karlsson is also the second Swede to win the overall title in the Tour de Ski after Charlotte Kalla won the women's overall title during the 2007-08 Tour de Ski. She claimed her first title but left everyone in shock at the end of stage seven. The 23-year-old crossed the line in 15th place, but soon collapsed and needed medical attention.

According to the Olympics' official website, the Swedish Cross-Country Skier was taken on a stretcher while using an oxygen mask. When the podium celebrations were underway, Karlsson was still in recovery.

According to SVT Sport, Astri Lindback, the national skiing team press officer, told TV6 that there was no need to worry. Astri said:

"I spoke to her a while ago, she had blankets around her and was drinking blueberry soup. I don't think we need to be worried. We can start celebrating now."

Frida left the ski arena on foot to continue her recovery at the hotel. Delphine Claudel of France won the Women's 10 km Final Climb Mass Start Free by finishing first in stage seven with a time of 36:35.4.

This was also Delphine's first World Cup win. Norway's Heidi Weng finished second in Stage seven, followed by Sophia Laukli of the USA.

Overall results of the Tour de Ski 2022-2023

The overall results of the Tour de Ski 2022-23 as posted on the Olympics Official Website are attached below:

Men's Final Overall Standings:

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (NOR) 2.44.28,9 Simen Hegstad Kruger (NOR) +59,5 Hans Christer Holund (NOR) +1.21,3 Federico Pellegrino (ITA) +1.44,4 Pål Golberg (NOR) +2.05,3 Calle Halfvarsson (SWE) +2.09,2 Sjur Röthe (NOR) 2.09,9 Friedrich Moch (GER) +2.26,4 Didrik Tønseth (NOR) +2.43,0 Jules Lapierre (FRA) 2.48,5

Women's Final Overall Standings:

Frida Karlsson (SWE) 3.09.31,4 Kerttu Niskanen (FIN) +33,2 Tiril Udnes Weng (NOR) +47,6 Rosie Brennan (USA) +1.42,1 Katharina Hennig (GER) +2.13,0 Heidi Weng (NOR) +2.27,2 Astrid Øyre Slind (NOR) +2.52,1 Lotta Udnes Weng (NOR) +3.05,8 Teresa Stadlober (AUT) +3.16,2 Delphine Claudel (FRA) +4.17,0

