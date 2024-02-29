Lindsey Vonn lauds the athletes nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at Laureus Awards 2024

The American Skiing Legend Lindsey Vonn congratulated all the athletes nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Lindsey Vonn is a legendary alpine skier from the USA who won four women’s World Cup overall championships in 2008 and from 2010 to 2012. She was the first woman to win 82 World Cup races. Also, she got 3 Olympic Winter Games medals in her career and won 8 World Championship medals during her international skiing career.

Vonn recently reacted to a tweet posted by Laureus on 26th February,2024. In this tweet, Laureus mentioned all the athletes nominated for the upcoming 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Lindsey Vonn happily congratulated all the athletes nominated and expressed her excitement for the awards ceremony in Madrid.

"What an incredible group of women!! Congrats to all the nominees!! Can't wait for the awards in Madrid.

An elite list of women were nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. These included tennis star Iga Swiatek, who is currently the World No. 1, and skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin. Sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson have also been nominated, as is Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon.

Soccer star Aitana Bonmati rounds up the list of nominees after winning the women's World Cup with Spain as well as the Ballon d'Or.

The US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn congratulates another skiing superstar after she announced her retirement

Lindsey Vonn with members of the Red Bull racing team at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lindsey Vonn took her retirement from the American National Skiing Team not a long time before. The fact is that the renowned Olympic gold medalist already declared her retirement in February of 2019 but she often goes on to ski the slopes repeatedly after her retirement. Now there is a great news, her retirement will be rejoined by another great skier after this current ski season.

Ragnhild Mowinckel, a legendary Norwegian skier has declared that she will take retirement after the end of this current ski season. The two-time Olympian commented that she had decided about her retirement before winning the World Cup in January. Lindsey Vonn extended her warm wishes to the 31-year-old Legendary Alpine skier through her Instagram post. She quoted that,

Congrats on an amazing career Mow!!! It was an honor to share the Olympic podium with you ❤️. Wish you all the best in the next chapter 💪🏻