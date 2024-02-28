"Looks amazing, I'm in" - Lindsey Vonn extends her support to Utah Jazz's owner Ryan Smith's plans to revitalize Downtown Salt Lake City

Lindsey Vonn has shown support to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith's plans to revamp Downtown Salt Lake City into a sports and entertainment district. Smith wants to revitalize the downtown, a project that needs huge investment.

Smith, who is the executive chairman of Qualtrics, shared his plans on X (formerly Twitter). Noting that Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah, Smith highlighted:

"Our efforts are not about an arena, it's about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA/NHL at its core."

Vonn, an Olympic gold medalist, reacted by saying:

"Looks amazing!!! I'm in."

Smith had asked the NHL, last month, to begin the expansion process to bring a franchise to the state. He has also gained the support of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said:

"We set the pulse of the state in downtown Salt Lake City - for our economy, culture, sports and entertainment. Our downtown and the investment in it must remain strong to ensure we have a future with a better quality of life for residents and deepening community connections." (KSLTV)

"Time Flies": Lindsey Vonn reminisces Whistler, 2010 Olympics

Lindsey Vonn recently went to Whistler Olympic Park in Canada, for the time since winning the Olympics there in 2010. The former alpine ski racer took to Instagram to share her experience with fans.

She said:

"The fog was so thick I could barely find the trail...but I found it!! It just looks a little different than I remember it...quite a lot less people and not nearly as much snow...but the rings are still there!"

Vonn, 39, shared her nostalgia:

"Brought back a lot of memories...of my first time making the trip when I was 12 for the Whistler Cup with my dad and of course the Olympics with my Mom and family. A lot of memories...and man, how time flies!"

The American skier won a gold medal in the downhill and a bronze in the super-G in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. Vonn's downhill race was the most talked about as she clocked 1 minute 44.19 minutes. The former alpine ski racer said:

"It was a fight all the way down but I told myself to keep pushing regardless of the consequences. I had to go for it every second." (NYTimes)

Vonn said seeing her name and the number one alongside it was the best feeling she's had in her life.