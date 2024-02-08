"Lot of crashes are possibly down to fatigue?": Fans question Lindsey Vonn on her take about ski injuries

Fans recently shared their thoughts after ski legend Lindsey Vonn expressed concern over the injuries witnessed in the 2023-2024 Alpine World Cup circuit. The 39-year-old had shared social media posts that highlighted the injuries faced by competitive skiers this season. Vonn explained that the changes in the skis were the reason behind the series of accidents.

The 2023-2024 Alpine World Cup season saw a bunch of popular skiers getting ruled out of major championships due to their ski injuries. Skiers such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova, Bella Wright, Michelle Gisin, Aleksander Kilde, Alex Pinturault, Marco Schwarz, Joana Haehlen, and Sofia Goggia faced mishaps at the ski course that either put them on bed rest or eliminated them from the season.

The injuries of these athletes were highlighted in an X post. Retired skier Lindsey Vonn shared it on her page, expressing her concern, saying:

“Unfortunately, this is ski racing. They have changed the skis to make athletes slower but it didn’t work. It only cost the ski companies millions and almost ruined the industry. Skiers will always find a way to go fast and inevitably there will also always be injuries. It just happens that this year it’s all the top stars.”

Furthermore, she asked fans to suggest ideas for making skiing safer. Lindsey Vonn wrote:

"Would love to hear ideas on what could make skiing safer... I’d love to stop seeing all my friends end up in the hospital like me!"

Reacting to Lindsey Vonn’s concern, one of her fans suggested:

"Cramming too many races into a compact schedule when meets are cancelled. A lot of those crashes are possibly down to fatigue?"

Another fan mentioned about improving the slope preparation and track layout, saying:

"Couldn’t it be a matter of slope preparation & track layout? Terrain bumps before high speed corners or compressions right after jumps or turns are complicated to navigate even if you don’t fly 100 km/h…"

One of the fans also wrote:

"I agree Lindsey, and that DH course in Cortina was downright unsafe right from the start."

Take a look at more such suggestions by fans:

Throwback to Lindsey Vonn’s retirement in 2019

Vonn at 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco - Alternative Views

Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement in February 2019. Her last championship before hanging her skis was scheduled on February 5 and 10 at the 2019 Alpine World Championships in Are, Sweden.

She wrote in an Instagram post that retirement was the "hardest decision” of her life.

In 2018, Vonn suffered a torn ligament and three fractures after a training crash in Copper Mountain back in November. She tried to make her return in January 2019 but was interrupted by knee pain. Moreover, she decided to retire after she failed to complete the Super G event in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

She mentioned in her post:

"My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."