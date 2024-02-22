Mikaela Shiffrin lauds Coco Gauff for being named in TIME Magazine's 'Women of the Year' list

Mikaela Shiffrin congratulated Tennis star Coco Gauff, who was named to TIME magazine's 2024 Women of the Year list on Wednesday.

Gauff, 19, is the youngest woman and the only athlete in the list, which includes Claudia Goldin, a Nobel Laureate; Jacqui Patterson, a climate activist; and Greta Gerwig, Barbie movie director; among others.

Shiffrin lauded Gauff's inclusion in TIME's 2024 Women of the Year list saying

"Much-deserved" @CocoGauff

Expand Tweet

Gauff thanked the magazine.

Expand Tweet

She said it's really cool to be on the list among other amazing women.

"It's really cool to be on that list among other amazing women. Especially making it so young. I'm super grateful they chose me to do that." (Olympics.com)

TIME stated that Gauff has been a serious contender since she made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon at 15 years of age. It said

"Tennsi champion Coco Gauff has been a serious contender since she showed up in the fourth round of Wimbledon at the age of 15. She reached a new high when she won the US Open in 2023 and became the highest-paid female athlete in the world."

WTA also highlighted Gauff's achievement, posting on X:

"An incredible honor"

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin set to return for World Cup competition

Shiffrin will be returning to the World Cup competition next month, following a month of recovery. The alpine ski racer sustained an MCL sprain and tibia-fibula ligament sprains in her knee and ankle when she crashed in the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill on January 26.

Shiffrin worked on a 4-6 week timeline from the incident for her comeback. She also shared her recovery updates on social media saying,

"Work in progress"

Expand Tweet

In an interview with CNN earlier this month, the skiing star gave an insight into her rehab. She said:

So much of it is daily tests and different kinds of stress, different kinds of load on the knee, and basically seeing how the tissue response is. That is just a very day-by-day thing."

Shiffrin highlighted that additional responsibilities around racing make it difficult for athletes to be fully ready for competition. The alpine skier said:

"You're not getting proper nutrition during the entire race day or during those evenings. You don't get proper recovery. You go right back out and expect to be able to race at 100%." (CNN)