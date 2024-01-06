Mikaela Shiffrin pokes fun at boyfriend Alexsander Kilde preparing breakfast

Mikaela Shiffrin, the alpine skier with the most World Cup wins of all time, recently gave fans a look into her relationship with fellow skier Aleksander Kilde. The American shared a video of her boyfriend running around preparing breakfast, leaving viewers in splits.

Shiffrin and Kilde have known each other for nearly a decade now, having first met around 2015. However, the two only got together as a couple in 2021, and have since regularly shared small pieces of their life as a couple with fans.

Taking to her Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a video of her boyfriend running around, preparing breakfast for both. In the clip, Kilde can be seen serving eggs for both of them, while looking incredibly focused. The couple wish each other “mahlzeit” (a German greeting used before meals), as they begin to tuck into their food.

Mikaela Shiffrin captioned the video,

“Hope @akilde can tackle adelboden this weekend as solidly as he tackles breakfast daily. 🤪😂 PS. We're racing too, Kranjska Gora GS tomorrow. Bib 5”

Watch the video below:

Before they started dating in 2021, Norwegia’s Aleksander Kilde had asked Shiffrin out on a date six years ago, but they didn't get together then.

"He [Kilde] technically asked me on a date later that year but I sort of denied him. I thought I was being cute, but he seems to have taken it as a rejection,” she told Reuters in an interview in February 2022.

Sparks finally flew between the two when Kilde reached out to the American with a message when she started racing again after her dad's demise. The couple have been going strong since then, much to fans' delight.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s journey to being one of the world's greatest skiers

Mikaela Shiffrin's journey as a skier

Mikaela Shiffrin hails from a family of skiers and got into the sport at a young age herself. The American made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old at the giant slalom at Špindlerův Mlýn.

Since then, Shiffrin has participated in 14 World Cup seasons and has totaled a whopping 147 medals, with 93 of them being gold. This has made her the most successful athlete to have ever taken to the slopes, a record that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

Apart from her success at the World Cups, Mikaela Shiffrin is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a seven-time World Champion. The American will next be in action later in the day at the Kranjska Gora GS (on January 6th, 2024), where she will try to defend her title from last year.