Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpse of workout session as she recovers from Cortina d'Ampezzo crash

Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the most decorated skiers to take to the slopes, recently suffered a scary crash while racing in Italy. While the American later confirmed she didn't have any serious injuries, the incident has forced her to take some time off.

Shiffrin shared a video of her working out and updated her fans to let them know that she's getting back to her old ways.

In late January, Shiffrin had become the victim of a concerning crash when she lost control coming out of a jump and barreled into the safety net at a World Cup downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The American had crashed at a high speed and stayed down for 10 minutes as medics attended to her. Later, she was airlifted to a local hospital to check for further injuries.

Now, Shiffrin is putting in the work required to get back on the slopes, after having missed a few races due to her injuries. In her latest Instagram story, the American can be seen performing a power clean, with some taping below her left knee. The skier captioned the video,

“Work in progress”

Via Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram stories

For the 28-year-old, her crash at the World Cup race came on the back of an already tumultuous month. Earlier in January, the American's long-time partner, Alexsander Kilde, had suffered a horrendous crash at Lauberhorn World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, which left Kilde with a severely lacerated calf and a dislocated shoulder.

Just days after her boyfriend's crash, Mikaela Shiffrin raced in Flachau, Austria, where she clinched a win. Following her victory in Flachau, the skier was in action in Slovakia, when her friend and rival, Petra Vlhova, suffered a season-ending crash.

Mikaela Shiffrin on drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift

While the world of skiing and pop music might be on two different ends of the spectrum, according to Mikaela Shiffrin, she's always drawn inspiration from Taylor Swift on how to handle the fame and attention that come with being in the spotlight.

A self-labeled “Swiftie”, Shiffrin told the New York Times that as an introvert by nature, she often looked up to Swift in the ways that she kept her life private while being subject to so much online scrutiny.

“She was able to hold up and work on her music. And while she’s very comfortable sharing a lot of her life, she builds a layer of protection when she needs it. She can disappear. That does seem to give her energy.”

“I took all that in and kind of assimilated it. Although it was hard for me because I had to go from being an extreme introvert to being comfortable around a lot of cameras and microphones. It’s a bit funny having to go through life quantifying yourself as an introvert but having to live it in an extroverted way.”