Mikaela Shiffrin has been working hard to recover in time to make her comeback at the World Cup competition in Are, Sweden, in March. The Alpine ski racer suffered a setback in late January when she crashed into the safety net in the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill in Italy.

Shiffrin sustained an MCL sprain and tibia-fibula ligament sprains in her knee and ankle, as well as bone bruising. Since then, she has been keeping her fans updated on her health and training on social media.

Recently, Shiffrin posted a video of herself doing a workout in the gym, captioning the post with an emoji that suggested that she was getting closer to full fitness.

The post caught the attention of fans, who wished her a quick recovery.

"Recreating eliteness; insane," one fan wrote.

Another fan encouraged the star to keep working on her recovery.

"That knee is looking good now champ! train train train!!," they wrote.

Another fan urged Shiffrin to return to the sport as soon as possible.

"Hurry back!," they wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fans have been eager to see the great alpine skier make a return to the slopes. The champion skier, as per Olympics.com, is taking a day by day approach. The 28-year-old is working towards introducing skiing into her rehab programme.

Mikaela Shiffrin feels liberated to be able to ski

Shiffrin, in an interview with CNN, said she was very much aware about the risks that comes with skiing down slopes at significant speeds.

The champion skier shared that she and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, her boyfriend who suffered serious injuries during downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland and is also on the path of recovery, were extremely passionate about skiing.

"We're passionate about it. The gifts that we've received from being able to do this sport, do something we love, that's active," she said.

She added that the sport make her feel liberated, and that the feeling kept her going.

"It's so liberating to be able to do this, and, so far, that's what we always get back to," she added.

The skier also detailed her recovery plan in the lead up to the World Cup.

"One of the most importany elements to returning to on-snow training and racing safely, is ensuring I have symmetrical power and quickness, which is simply not there yet," she said.

Shiffrin missed World Cup giant slalom and slalom in Soldeu, Andorra earlier this month due to her fitness, but noted that she was getting stronger everyday.

"I'm not quite at the point where I can really withstand the forces of slalom turns yet, but every day, the pain gets better everyday," Mikaela Shiffrin said.