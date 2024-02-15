"Thank god for those brave souls who had the courage to tackle the gunman!" - Lindsey Vonn reacts to shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to the Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

The incident on February 14 occurred after the parade and rally for the 2024 Super Bowl winners and left at least 1 person dead and 22 people, including children, injured. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the shooting happened on the west side of Union Station, in downtown Kansas City.

Vonn took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the incident and commended the people who tackled the gunman.

"Thank god for those brave souls who had the courage to tackle the guman! Praying for KC and all of the victims," she wrote.

The former alpine ski racer posted her comment while resharing a video showing the shooter being tackled to the ground by multiple people.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs said in a statement that they were saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of the parade and rally.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department," they wrote. "We have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for."

Lindsey Vonn bummed for 49ers, wants to ski with Aaron Rodgers

Vonn dazzled at the 2024 Super Bowl in croc-embossed leather pants, leather boots and long-sleeved top all in different shades of brown, shared on social media feeling that she was bummed for the 49ers after their loss.

Taking to social media, the former athlete acknowledged that it was a great clash and congratulated the Chiefs on their win.

"Another great Super Bowl in the books. @nfl Bummed for the @49ers but big congrats to @Chiefs and their continued success," she wrote on X.

In a pre-game interview with Stacey Dales, Vonn revealed that she would like to take Aaron Rodgers, football quarterback for the New York Jets, skiing. The skiing champion added lightheartedly that she wouldn't want to be responsible for any injuries he may suffer during their outing.

"But you know, obviously he's injured so waiting on that but I always get nervous with athletes that are still practicing or playing. I mean I don't want to be responsible for any of their injuries," she said.

