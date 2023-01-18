When and where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin taking on Lindsey Vonn's wins record at the 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup in Cortina

Mikaela Shiffrin, the American Skier, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time overall World Cup champion. Shiffrin reigns today as one of the world's greatest female skiers, with a total of 82 World Cup victories. She achieved this feat just weeks ago by beating Federica Brignone in the women's giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The victory over Brignone was of particular significance as it saw Shiffrin equal the win record of legendary American former skier Lindsey Caroline Vonn. Shiffrin now has the opportunity to surpass her on Friday, January 20, 2023.

American World Championship medalists and World Cup globe winners Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn pose for a photo shoot during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals on March 22, 2015, in Meribel, France. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Shiffrin will be competing in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in three races over three days. On the 20th (Friday) and 21st, the American will race in the Women's Downhill. On the 23rd, she will compete in the Super-G. Shiffrin only needs one win to move ahead of Vonn's 82-win record and move closer to the all time record of Ingemar Stenmark, the Swedish legend with 86 total victories.

The Women's Downhill will take place on Friday at 4:15 EST (10:15 CET) and on Saturday at 4:00 EST (10:00 CET) onwards. Meanwhile, the Super-G will start at 5:30 EST (11:30 CET) on Sunday.

European fans can catch Shiffrin's races and all other FIS Alpine Ski World Cup events on Eurosport's digital platforms and discovery+. At the same time, American viewers can watch the athletes race live on skiandsnowboard.live.

A general view of the course and finish area during the FIS World Ski Championships Men's Giant Slalom on February 19, 2021, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin's chances

While the 27-year-old American specializes in technical races such as Slalom and Giant Slalom, Shiffrin has also seen significant success in the upcoming categories with three Downhill race wins and five wins in the Super-G.

The American skier has also done significantly well in Cortina, having won four medals there at the 2021 World Championships, one bronze medal in the Downhill category in 2018, and a Super-G FIS World Cup win in 2019.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States stands on the podium during the National Anthem after winning the Women's Slalom during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup - Killington Cup on December 01, 2019, in Killington, Vermont. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic career

Her first Olympic gold medal came after a stellar performance in her first-ever Olympic outing at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. Her victory in Slalom made her the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history; she was just 18 at the time. At the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, she won the Giant Slalom and finished second in the Combined category.

This week or another, it looks as though she will beat Vonn's record. The question that remains is whether she will be able to catch up to Ingemar Stenmark!

