Who is Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend? Meet Diego Osorio, the tequila entrepeneur who has been dating the skiing legend since 2021

Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend is entrepreneur Diego Osorio.

Vonn is known for winning four titles of the World Championship and she also won the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first one for an American woman. Lindsey Vonn's journey is motivational for all other athletes because of her stunning comeback after a serious injury.

Moving on Diego Osorio, the guy with whom Lindsey Vonn is now in a relationship, is a co-founder of Tequila Lobos 1707 with LeBron James. This may be the most recognized venture in Diego's life, but Osorio is a multifaceted person with a wide range of backgrounds. Osorio's road of achievements began in the movie industry where he tried his hand at acting and filmmaking. He has taken part in multiple films and documentaries and has also developed his skills in directing.

Diego Osorio took part in Drug Mule (2016) and Hotspot: A Guide to Finding Love and worked on other movies too. His love for storytelling and entrepreneurial spirit led him to create Mezorio Spirits, the forerunner of the Lobos 1707 brand. He was into entrepreneurship before, because he was previously the owner of a successful small production business.

Since 2021, Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio have been dating. They frequently appear together at important meetings and other social events. When photos of Vonn and Osario first aired in May 2021 by a source who told PEOPLE that they were friends of their mutual friends. "She's just got used to her new comrades," the source said. The next month Vonn hosted a housewarming party at her new place in LA and the party was all about Lobos 1707 tequila.

To no surprise, Vonn and Osorio are sports enthusiasts. They watched an NBA match and a tennis game at the US Open in 2022 and 2023.

About Lindsey Vonn: The Skiing Legend

Vonn's journey started at an early age as she started skiing at the age of two years. Her determination and ambition earned her a spot at the top and she started her World Cup journey at the age of 16 on November 18, 2000.

She now holds the record of 8 world cup title wins in the downhill discipline (2008–2013, 2015, 2016), five titles in super-G (2009–2012, 2015), and three consecutive titles in the combined (2010–2012).

Serious injuries threatened to halt her career, including a torn ACL and a knee that prevented her from competing in the 2014 Olympics. However, she bounced back strongly and ended up winning World Cup titles in 2015 and 2016.