What is Lindsey Vonn doing now? Everything to know about the American Alpine skier's life after retirement

Life after retirement is suiting Lindsey Vonn. The American Alpine skier is now a NYT best-selling author, an investor in multiple brands, a designer, the owner of “The Lindsey Vonn Foundation,’ and a social-media star.

Vonn first made a name for herself at an age of 14, when she became the first American woman to win the "Cadets" slalom event in Italy's Trofeo Topolino di Sci Alpino. Thereafter, she went on to become one of the nation's most successful skiers, winning four World Cup overall championships and an Olympic gold.

The 39-year-old retired in 2019, after a couple of seasons filled with injury struggles. Post her retirement, Lindsey Vonn has been busy, exploring multiple avenues.

A year after calling time on her career, Vonn became a member of the ownership group of Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based team that plays in the National Women's Soccer League. That same year, the skier hosted the Amazon Prime Video canine reality competition series titled “The Pack.”

In her entrepreneurial activities, the skier has invested in several brands, and is an advisor to VC funds like Helium-3 and Broadlight Capital. She is the brand ambassador for Under Armour, and is still associated with many of her long time sponsors including Rolex, Red Bull, and Land Rover. The American also owns part of the luxury goggle brand YNIQ.

As a designer, Vonn has worked with HEAD in designing a ski clothing line, as well as joining forced with Dwayne Johnson for his apparel line “Project Rock for Under Armour.”

In 2022, the skier published her memoir Rise: My Story, sharing her insights into her career, and detailing her struggles with depression. She also runs the “Lindsey Vonn Foundation,” a non-profit that helps underserved girls aged 10-18 grow through scholarships and empowerment camps.

Where does Lindsey Vonn live now?

Lindsey Vonn was born in Minnesota and raised in Colorado, but has shifted to a warmer state after retirement. The alpine skier now resides in Miami, where she bought a waterfront home in 2022.

With a career that consisted of racing down snowy mountains, Vonn spent most of her life in fairly cold temperatures. However, now that skiing is behind her, the 39-year old has admitted that she's actually a person better suited to warmer weather.

Speaking to People magazine about life in Miami, Vonn said:

"I'm not a cold weather person. I'm finally thawing out. I have definitely adapted to the temperatures out here. I went outside the other day and it was 75 degrees and I felt cold. I've gone quite the opposite direction very quickly.”