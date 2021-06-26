Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls are back in action in the MLS this weekend as they lock horns with Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and need to step up in this fixture.

Atlanta United are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and will need to take it up a notch this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, currently find themselves in eighth place in the league table and will need to overcome a few hurdles this season. The Red Bulls conceded three goals against New England Revolution in their previous game and will need to be more robust in this match.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have an excellent record against Atlanta United and have won seven out of 10 matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have managed only one victory against the Red Bulls and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. Caden Clark scored the only goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this match.

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-D-W

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-L-L

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Matheus Rossetto and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Josef Martinez is with Venezuela at Copa America 2021 and is also unavailable against New York Red Bulls.

Injured: Matheus Rossetto, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Josef Martinez

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Andrew Gutman, and Daniel Royer are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Florian Valot also has concerns about his fitness at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andrew Gutman, Daniel Royer

Doubtful: Omir Fernandez, Florian Valot

Unavailable: Cristian Casseres Junior

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Jake Mulraney; Erick Torres

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andres Reyes, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls managed consecutive victories earlier this month but their defeat against New England Revolution did expose a few defensive concerns. The likes of Caden Clark and Patryk Klimala have stepped up for the away side and will need to be at their best in this match.

Atlanta United are in the middle of a slump at the moment and have managed only three points in their last four matches. New York Red Bulls are the better team on paper and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Atlanta United 0-1 New York Red Bulls

