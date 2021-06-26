Austin FC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin FC will look to end their dire seven-game winless run in the MLS when they take on Columbus Crew at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

Austin FC’s struggle for results continued on Thursday as they were beaten 2-0 by a rejuvenated Minnesota United side.

Minnesota United defended their lead superbly in the second half after racing to a two-goal advantage in the first 18 minutes of the game through Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou.

Josh Wolff's men have now failed to taste victory in their last seven outings, picking up three draws and suffering four defeats.

The horrid run of results has seen Austin FC drop to 11th place in the Western Conference table, two points above joint-bottom Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last time out as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Philadelphia Union.

Jamiro Monteiro's 24th-minute goal was all that separated both sides and it was enough to end Philadelphia Union’s four-game winless run against the visitors.

With 14 points from nine games, Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table, tied on points with New York City FC and Nashville SC.

Austin FC vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be aiming to begin their rivalry with a win.

Austin FC Form Guide: L-D-D-D-L

Columbus Crew Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Austin FC vs Columbus Crew Team News

Austin FC

Danny Hoesen will miss the game due to a hip problem, while Daniel Pereira, Ulises Segura and Aaron Schoenfeld are all out with knee injuries. Ben Sweat is currently nursing an ACL injury.

Injured: Danny Hoesen, Daniel Pereira, Hector Jimenez, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew

Bradley Wright-Phillips (thigh), Luis Díaz (knee), Artur (hip), Perry Kitchen (thigh) and Aidan Morris (ACL) will all miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Bradley Wright-Phillips, Luis Díaz, Artur, Perry Kitchen, Aidan Morris

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Jhohan Romana, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Berhalter, Tomas Pochettino; Cecilio Dominguez, Jon Gallagher, Jared Stroud

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Harrison Afful; Artur, Darlington Nagbe; Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

Austin FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have enjoyed a decent campaign so far and are currently in contention for a place in the playoffs. In stark contrast, Austin FC have failed to hit their stride and have struggled for most of the season.

Austin are one of the most inexperienced sides in the league and we predict Columbus Crew will take advantage of that to claim all three points.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-1 Columbus Crew

